Foreign Ministers Condemn Israel's Attacks on Global Sumud Flotilla

Twenty-four News HD TV channel reported that foreign ministers of Pakistan, Türkiye, Bangladesh, Brazil, Indonesia, Spain, Colombia, Libya, Maldives, and Jordan have strongly condemned Israel's repeated attacks on the Global Sumud Flotilla, a humanitarian initiative aimed at drawing international attention to the Palestinian people's plights.

The foreign ministers of Pakistan, Türkiye, Bangladesh, Brazil, Indonesia, Spain, Colombia, Libya, Maldives, and Jordan have strongly condemned Israel’s repeated attacks on the Global Sumud Flotilla, a peaceful civilian humanitarian initiative aimed at drawing the international community's attention to the humanitarian catastrophe faced by the Palestinian people.

The joint statement, released by the Foreign Office in Islamabad, noted with deep concern Israel's previous interventions against aid missions in international waters and condemned the continuation of hostile acts targeting civilian vessels and humanitarian aid activists. These attacks, including assaults on vessels and the arbitrary detention of activists, constitute a clear violation of international law and international humanitarian law, according to the statement.

The ministers expressed serious concern regarding the safety and security of the civilians on board the flotilla and called for the immediate release of all detained activists and for full respect for their rights and dignity. They underlined that repeated attacks on peaceful humanitarian initiatives reflect an ongoing disregard for international law and freedom of navigation.

The statement urged the global community to fulfill its legal and moral responsibilities, ensure the protection of civilians and humanitarian missions, and take concrete steps to end impunity and ensure accountability for these violations. The Israeli army attacked and intercepted the Gaza-bound Global Sumud humanitarian flotilla in international waters, detained around 100 activists, and praised the interception while visiting the Israeli Navy's operational headquarters in Kirya, Tel Aviv. Previously, a similar fleet was intercepted by Israel last month





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