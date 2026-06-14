Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi: Govt's Income Consumed by Interest Payments, Fiscal Policies in Crisis

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has expressed concerns about the government's fiscal policies, stating that two-thirds of the government's income is consumed by payments on interest for loans. He also highlighted the insufficient allocation for national development and the lack of foreign and local investment.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the government's income is consumed by the payments on interest for loans, highlighting significant concerns regarding the government's fiscal policies .

He stated that two-thirds of the government's income is consumed by payments on interest for loans, and the federal government's expenses amount to Rs1,070 billion. Notably, only Rs1,000 billion will be allocated for national development, which Abbasi deemed insufficient. While the budget claimed a relief of Rs360 billion, Abbasi asserted that the reality is far from it.

He pointed out that over Rs2,000 billion are collected in taxes from the public, with most of these being indirect taxes that do not distinguish between the rich and the poor. Abbasi also lamented that not only is foreign investment lacking, but even local investors are unwilling to invest in the current environment. Govt announces big relief for salaried persons





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Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Government's Income Interest Payments Fiscal Policies Budget Relief For Salaried Persons Foreign Investment Local Investors National Development Expenses Taxes Salaried Persons

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