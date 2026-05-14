Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff set for first franchise coaching role overseas

Sydney Thunder are poised to make a shock announcement with former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff set to be named their new BBL coach. Flintoff has won the race to be Thunder's new mentor and is expected to be confirmed shortly. Flintoff has been coach of England Lions, England's A side, in the last 12 months and has experience in the BBL as a player. His first decision as coach will surround the captaincy future of David Warner after he was charged with drink driving in April. Flintoff's only franchise experience as a coach is two seasons at Northern Superchargers in the Hundred in 2024 and 2025. He will not coach them in 2026 after failing to agree to terms with the franchise's new Indian owners Sun Group who have renamed the team Sunrisers Leeds.

Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff is set for his first franchise coaching role overseas after two seasons in the Hundred with Northern Superchargers outside of his current England Lions role.

Sydney Thunder are poised to make a shock announcement with Flintoff set to be named their new BBL coach. Flintoff has won the race to be Thunder's new mentor and is expected to be confirmed shortly. Thunder parted ways with Trevor Bayliss as their coach after five years at the helm, including reaching the BBL final in 2024-25.

Flintoff has been coach of England Lions, England's A side, in the last 12 months and has experience in the BBL as a player. His first decision as coach will surround the captaincy future of David Warner after he was charged with drink driving in April. Flintoff's only franchise experience as a coach is two seasons at Northern Superchargers in the Hundred in 2024 and 2025.

He will not coach them in 2026 after failing to agree to terms with the franchise's new Indian owners Sun Group who have renamed the team Sunrisers Leeds. Flintoff has experience in the BBL as a player having played one season with Brisbane Heat in 2014-15. One of Flintoff's first decisions as coach will surround the captaincy future of David Warner after he was charged with drink driving in April.

Warner is expected to plead guilty when his matter will return to court on June 24





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Andrew Flintoff BBL Coach Sydney Thunder Trevor Bayliss David Warner Northern Superchargers Sun Group Sunrisers Leeds

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