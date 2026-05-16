Former RAW chief admits India's policy of war and isolation has failed to isolate Pakistan

Former RAW chief A.S. Dulat has acknowledged that New Delhi’s policy of war and isolating Pakistan has yielded no positive results for India. He said that stories about pushing Pakistan into isolation are outdated, adding that Pakistan will never break or disintegrate. He further stated that the Kashmir issue can only be resolved through dialogue.

Former RAW chief A.S. Dulat has acknowledged that New Delhi’s policy of war and isolating Pakistan has yielded no positive results for India . In an interview with a British broadcasting organization, Dulat said that stories about pushing Pakistan into isolation are outdated, adding that Pakistan will never break or disintegrate.

He said that Pakistan is now mediating between Iran and the United States, adding that this role should have been played by India. Amarjit Singh Dulat further stated that the Kashmir issue can only be resolved through dialogue. He said that the talks between Pakistan and India should never stop





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