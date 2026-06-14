Four British pro-Palestinian activists sentenced to over 20 years for Elbit Systems UK factory raid

Four British pro-Palestinian activists were sentenced to a total of more than 20 years over a 2024 raid on a factory operated by Israeli defence firm Elbit which caused more than £1 million of damage. They were members of the banned group Palestine Action, which organised the assault on the Elbit Systems UK facility in Bristol, southwest England, two years ago.

Four British pro-Palestinian activists were sentenced to a total of more than 20 years over a 2024 raid on a factory operated by Israeli defence firm Elbit which caused more than £1 million of damage.

They were members of the banned group Palestine Action, which organised the assault on the Elbit Systems UK facility in Bristol, southwest England, two years ago. They were convicted of criminal damage at Woolwich Crown Court in May while Corner, who prosecutors said hit a police officer with a sledgehammer, was found guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm. They had previously been acquitted of aggravated burglary.

Prosecutors said the incident should be treated as having a terrorism connection and the four should be sentenced accordingly with harsher punishments, drawing condemnation from human rights groups and high-profile supporters





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Elbit Systems UK Palestine Action Criminal Damage Terrorism Connection Aggravated Burglary Sally Rooney Greta Thunberg Steve Coogan Kerry Moscogiuri Amnesty International UK Police Arrested Showing Support

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