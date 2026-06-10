France Bans Israel's Far-Right Finance Minister from Entering Country over Settler Violence

France banned Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich from entering the country as part of coordinated sanctions with other countries over settler violence against Palestinians. Smotrich is the second member of the Israeli government to be forbidden from entering France in recent months.

France banned Israel 's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich from entering the country due to his promotion of annexation of the West Bank and incitement of violence against Palestinian s.

The ban was part of coordinated sanctions with other countries over settler violence against Palestinians. Smotrich is the second member of the Israeli government to be forbidden from entering France in recent months. France also banned four leaders of settler organizations and 21 violent settlers. The sanctions were in coordination with Britain, Canada, Australia, Norway, and New Zealand targeting those responsible for the escalation of settlement activity and violence in the West Bank.

Norway imposed an entry ban on 20 violent settlers. The UK urged British businesses and citizens to refrain from conducting financial activities in Israeli settlements deemed illegal under international law. The Israeli government has condemned some settler violence, but there is scant accountability. Since the war in Gaza broke out in October 2023, near-daily violence has also rocked the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967.

Palestinian civilians are caught between mass atrocities of Israeli forces, settlers, and the brutal rule of Hamas in war-torn Gaza. Violence by settlers is the direct outcome of Israeli policies that support, enable, and protect their actions





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France Israel Bezalel Smotrich Settler Violence Palestinian Annexation Of The West Bank Incitement Of Violence Two-State Solution Settler Organizations Violent Settlers British Businesses British Citizens Financial Activities Israeli Settlements International Law Palestinian Civilians Mass Atrocities Hamas War In Gaza West Bank Israeli Forces Settlers Israeli Policies Support Enable Protect

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