Fuel Price Hike Sparks Protests and Political Backlash in India

Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) warns against trust scammers mimicking PHC officers, illegally accumulating cash in the name of the institution. The fraudsters exploit counterfeit identities and forged documents to strike deals and win cash payments or money transfers into personal accounts.

Fuel price hike sparks protest s and political backlash in India . The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has warned healthcare service providers and other stakeholders against fraudsters impersonating PHC officials and illegally collecting money in the name of the Commission.

According to the PHC, these swindlers are approaching stakeholders with false promises to help them avoid the Commission's regulatory and legal actions. They are reportedly using fake identities and forged documents to strike deals and obtain cash payments or money transfers into personal accounts. The Commission advised stakeholders to immediately contact the police in case of any such incident or suspicion.

It clarified that all official payments are accepted only through designated banking channels and accounts titled 'Punjab Healthcare Commission' against digitally generated challans issued by the PHC. The PHC also expressed concern over incidents in which stakeholders, after falling victim to fraudsters, blamed the Commission on social media. The organisation clarified that it bears no responsibility for unauthorised payments made at the payer's own risk.

The Commission further stated that action is being taken against individuals involved in damaging the institution's reputation and defrauding stakeholders





24NewsHD / 🏆 19. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

India Fuel Price Hike Protest Political Backlash Punjab Healthcare Commission Healthcare Service Providers Fraudsters Swindlers Trust Scammers Fraudulent Payments Fake Identities Forged Documents Deal Making Cash Payments Sabotage Damage Institution's Reputation En Masse Social Media Backlash

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