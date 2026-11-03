FIA Arrests 16-Year Wanted Human Trafficker in Mandi Bahauddin

FIA arrests Noor Ahmed, a proclaimed offender wanted for 16 years in a human trafficking case, in Mandi Bahauddin. He facilitated illegal routes to Greece.

The Federal Investigation Agency has successfully arrested a major proclaimed offender in the Mandi Bahauddin region, concluding a long-standing manhunt that spanned sixteen years. This significant enforcement action was reported by 24NewsHD on Sunday and marks a decisive victory for the agency in its ongoing campaign against organized crime networks involved in human trafficking and illegal immigration. The arrested individual, identified as Noor Ahmed, was apprehended by the Anti- Human Trafficking Circle based in Rawalpindi, highlighting the operational efficiency and relentless dedication of the federal law enforcement body in protecting citizens from exploitation.

Details Of The Arrest In Mandi Bahauddin

The operation leading to this arrest was meticulously planned and executed under the direct supervision and strategic direction of Islamabad Zone FIA Director Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari. Recognizing the severity of the case and the need to bring a long-at-large suspect to justice, the Director instructed Deputy Director of the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle, Nadeem Zafar, to immediately constitute a specialized task force. This elite team was tasked with tracking down proclaimed offenders who had been evading the law for over a decade, ensuring that no stone was left unturned in their pursuit.

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The special investigative team was led with distinction by Inspector Zahid Bhatti, whose leadership proved crucial in navigating the complex dynamics of the operation. The team comprised Assistant Sub-Inspector Rafiq and Head Constable Waqas Gujjar, who worked in unison to execute the arrest smoothly. Their coordinated efforts resulted in the successful custody of Noor Ahmed in Mandi Bahauddin, demonstrating the high level of professionalism and operational readiness within the FIA's regional units.

Connection To Human Trafficking Case

Noor Ahmed is facing serious legal consequences for his alleged role in FIR Number 243 of 2010, a case that has remained active and pressing for sixteen years. He is accused of being a key facilitator in the illegal transportation of Pakistani citizens abroad, specifically targeting Greece as their destination. The charges against him stem from his involvement in organizing and managing the logistical chains that enabled individuals to leave the country through dangerous and unauthorized means, often at great personal risk to the migrants.

The methods used by Noor Ahmed and his associates involved guiding victims through what is commonly known as the 'Dunki' route. This illegal pathway typically involves traveling through Iran and Turkey before attempting to reach Europe. These routes are notoriously perilous, with many migrants facing exploitation, abuse, and even death during their journeys. By facilitating these trips, the accused is believed to have profited from the desperation and vulnerability of those seeking better economic opportunities or safety abroad.

FIA Commitment To Curb Illegal Migration

This arrest sends a strong message to other criminal elements involved in the business of human trafficking and illegal border crossing. The FIA has reiterated its unwavering commitment to continuing legal action against all individuals who facilitate these dangerous overseas journeys. The agency emphasized that it will not rest until every person involved in such networks, whether at the organizational or ground level, is brought to justice and punished according to the law.

Pakistani authorities are currently intensifying their efforts to dismantle the sophisticated networks that enable illegal migration. The goal is not only to arrest facilitators but also to disrupt the entire supply chain that allows such crimes to persist. By focusing on high-profile targets like Noor Ahmed, the FIA aims to deter others from engaging in these activities and to reassure the public that the state is actively protecting its citizens from exploitation.

As the investigation progresses, the agency stated that the roles of other suspects allegedly involved in the same network would be carefully determined. Further arrests and legal proceedings are expected as more evidence is gathered and analyzed by the investigators. This case serves as a critical reminder of the dangers associated with irregular migration and the importance of legal, safe pathways for travel and employment.

The successful capture of a proclaimed offender wanted for so long underscores the effectiveness of intelligence-led policing and inter-unit coordination within the FIA. It also highlights the global nature of crime, where local actions have international repercussions. Authorities continue to urge the public to be cautious of agents and facilitators who promise easy overseas employment but use illegal and hazardous routes.

Legal experts and law enforcement officials agree that breaking the back of human trafficking rings requires sustained pressure and comprehensive investigations. The arrest in Mandi Bahauddin is a significant step in this direction, providing a precedent for how persistent enforcement can lead to justice even after many years. The FIA remains vigilant and prepared to take similar actions wherever and whenever such criminal activities are detected.

In conclusion, the arrest of Noor Ahmed is a milestone in the fight against human trafficking in Pakistan. It reflects the dedication of the FIA personnel who worked tirelessly for sixteen years to ensure that the suspect could not remain hidden. As the legal process moves forward, it is expected to result in strict penalties for the accused and further disruption of the illegal migration infrastructure that has plagued communities for years.