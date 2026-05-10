FIFA's Katy Perry Controversy: Online Criticism and Allegations

FIFA has confirmed a star-studded lineup for the opening show of the FIFA World Cup, including Katy Perry, Future, Lisa, and others. However, the decision to include Perry in the lineup has come under intense online criticism following reports of her involvement in the opening ceremony performances linked to the upcoming matches. Actor Josh Kloss and Australian actress Ruby Rose have made allegations against Perry, leading to a renewed scrutiny and debate surrounding her participation.

FIFA confirms star-studded lineup including Katy Perry , Future , Lisa and others for opening show.has come under intense online criticism following reports of her involvement in the opening ceremony performances linked to the upcoming FIFA World Cup matches in the United States.organizers are planning a series of high-profile entertainment performances ahead of the opening group-stage fixtures involving host nations Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Katy Perry is expected to perform on June 12 at SoFi Stadium, where the U.S. men’s national team will face Paraguay. The event lineup is also expected to feature several international artists, including Future, Lisa, DJ Sanjoy, and Marilina Bogado, making it one of the most prominent entertainment showcases associated with the tournament. Following the announcement social media platforms witnessed a wave of criticism directed at FIFA’s decision to include Perry in the opening ceremony lineup.

Some users questioned her participation, referencing past allegations made against the singer and urging organizers to reconsider the selection of headline performers. The renewed scrutiny stems largely from claims made by actor Josh Kloss, who previously worked with Perry during her “Teenage Dream” era. Kloss alleged that Perry exposed him without consent at a party in 2012, later speaking publicly about the incident in 2019 and stating it left him feeling uncomfortable and embarrassed.

Separately, Australian actress Ruby Rose has also made allegations involving an alleged incident at a Melbourne nightclub. Reports indicate that authorities in Melbourne have acknowledged reviewing the matter, although Perry has strongly denied all accusations.

Additional accounts from individuals linked to the same night have also resurfaced online, including statements from a former nightclub manager who said he did not observe any inappropriate behavior and described the individuals as leaving together after what appeared to be a night of heavy drinking. Despite the growing online debate, FIFA has not issued any official statement addressing the backlash and continues preparations for the opening ceremony, which is expected to attract global attention as part of the build-up to the tournament.

The controversy has added an unexpected layer of discussion around the event, shifting some focus from sport and celebration toward broader conversations about celebrity conduct, public perception, and accountability in the entertainment industry





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FIFA World Cup Katy Perry Future Lisa Sofi Stadium Paraguay Entertainment Celebrity Conduct Public Perception Accountability Allegations Online Criticism Debate References Allegations Made Against The Singer Past Allegations Exposed Without Consent Melbourne Nightclub Allegations Involving An Alleged Incident Heavy Drinking Former Nightclub Manager Inappropriate Behavior Public Speaking Public Embarrassment Uncomfortable Global Attention Build-Up To The Tournament Celebrity Industry Accountability In The Entertainment Industry Public Perception Celebrity Conduct Allegations Debate References Allegations Made Against The Singer Past Allegations Exposed Without Consent Melbourne Nightclub Allegations Involving An Alleged Incident Heavy Drinking Former Nightclub Manager Inappropriate Behavior Public Speaking Public Embarrassment Uncomfortable Global Attention Build-Up To The Tournament Celebrity Industry Accountability In The Entertainment Industry

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