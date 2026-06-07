Germany vs US: Antonee Robinson's strike not enough to prevent Germany's win

Germany's Kai Havertz and Leroy Sane led the team to a 2-1 win over the United States in Chicago on Saturday. The US created a flurry of chances, including a remarkable strike from outside the box by Robinson to level the game. Germany regained the lead, but the US were unlucky to lose. Both teams' final warm-up game before the tournament kicks off next week showcased elite players like Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie.

Antonee Robinson absolutely blasted a first-time thunderbolt into the net. Kai Havertz and Leroy Sane led Germany to a 2-1 win over the United States in Chicago on Saturday.

The US created a flurry of chances, including a remarkable strike from outside the box by Robinson to level the game. Germany regained the lead, but the US were unlucky to lose. The US begin their World Cup on Friday in Los Angeles against Paraguay, with high hopes of going deep into the knockout rounds. Both teams' final warm-up game before the tournament kicks off next week showcased elite players like Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie





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Germany US World Cup Kai Havertz Leroy Sane Antonee Robinson Chicago United States Christian Pulisic Weston Mckennie Mauricio Pochettino Julian Nagelsmann Curacao Ivory Coast Ecuador World Cup 2026 USA Germany 2026 World Cup 2026 USA

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