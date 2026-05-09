Gilded Trump Statue at Miami Golf Course

The massive gilded statue of President Donald Trump, installed at his Miami golf course, caused controversy over idolatry and cult-like worship among some of Trump's supporters.

A massive gilded statue of President Donald Trump installed at his Miami golf course was finally unveiled on Wednesday, sparking debates over idolatry and cult-like worship among some of Trump's followers.

The 15-foot tall bronze statue, by Alan Cottrill, was covered in gold leaf and depicted Trump raising his fist after surviving an assassination attempt in 2024. Pastor Mark Burns led the dedication ceremony on Wednesday and quickly sought to clarify that the statue was about honor, not worship. He compared the statue to a symbol of resilience and a celebration of life.

The statue was financed by cryptocurrency entrepreneurs and supporters of Trump, with over 6,000 people contributing to its creation





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Beliefs Controversies Trump Statue Gilded Allegations Of Idolatry Gesture Statue Pastor Mark Burns

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