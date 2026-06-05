Gilgit Baltistan ke liye election campaign shamil ho gaya hai. Is election ke liye voting Sunday (June 7) ko hoga. Gilgit Baltistan ke elections ke liye 396 candidates contesting hain.

Gilgit Baltistan ke liye elections ke liye time election campaign shamil hua hai. Is election ke liye voting Sunday (June 7) ko hoga. Gilgit Baltistan ke elections ke liye 396 candidates contesting hain, jinme se 266 independent candidates hain.

Ismein 7 aurat bhi contesting hain. Gilgit Baltistan election commission ne 1368 polling stations banaye hain. Jinme se 480 highly sensitive, 350 sensitive, aur 457 normal hain. Gilgit Baltistan ke kshetra mein registered voters ki sankhya 958,780 hai.

Jinme se 503,772 male voters aur 454,708 female voters hain. Provincial administration ne bhi apni security arrangements poora kar li hai. Election process ke dauran 15,000 police personnel security duties perform karenge





DunyaNews / 🏆 1. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gilgit Baltistan Election Campaign Voting Candidates Polling Stations Security Arrangements

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PTI being prevented from campaigning ahead of GB polls, says Barrister GoharPTI Chairman Barrister Gohar alleged his party is being prevented from campaigning in Gilgit-Baltistan, calling the restrictions a form of pre-poll rigging

Read more »

gilgit baltistan electoral material supply begin governor chief election commissioner meetingگلگت بلتستان کے گورنر مہدی شاہ نے چیف الیکشن کمشنر راجا شہباز سے ملاقات کی اور انتخابی تیاریوں پر تبادلہ خیال ہوا

Read more »

Bilawal Bhutto vows expanded rights and development for Gilgit-Baltistan in Ghizer rallyBilawal Bhutto promised expanded rights, jobs, healthcare, and energy development for Gilgit-Baltistan during a Ghizer election rally.

Read more »

Ollie Robinson ki Chamatkaar PurushiOllie Robinson ne apne pehli Test ke baad se do saal ke liye England ke liye 4 wicket liye, jisme se teen unke pehli over mein pad gaye, jab ki New Zealand Lord's par 61-6 par stumps par chala gaya. England ne 150th Test ke liye pehli over mein 16 wicket girtay, jisse play ko aagam bad light se khatam kar diya gaya.

Read more »

PTI says GB election campaign being hamperedPTI says its leaders and workers were stopped from entering Gilgit-Baltistan, affecting the party’s election campaign.

Read more »

NDMA glaciers ki barf galti aur tufani haal ki prediction ke baad khatri nishandahi karta haigilgit-balṭistan mein glaciers ki barf galti tez hone ke wajah se NDMA ne alert nishandahi kar di hai Hisper-Hopper glacier par dhyan dekh kar muhayyab kia gaya hai ke barf galti mein izafa se pani ki dhaara aur naddi ke level mein terhan izafa hua hai agle 12 se 24 ghanton mein Punjab KPK aur uttar ilaakai mein barish ashob aur mazboot hawain ki prediction ki gayi hai local aqwam aur musafiron ko ehtiyat ke tadbiron ka pallna karne ke liye kaha gaya hai

Read more »