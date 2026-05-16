Global stock markets slump, oil prices rise with inflation worries

The international oil benchmark Brent crude contract rose more than three percent to $109.26 a barrel. On Wall Street, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite slumped. Investors were disappointed by the lack of progress in resolving the Iran-US conflict. Rising oil prices and inflation concerns led to an increase in government bond yields. Rising crude futures pushed up government bond yields, including in Britain. Investors were left with uncertainty and concerns over energy supply. The US-Iran diplomacy and US-China trade relations were also stalled, causing investors to worry about the Middle East conflict. Rising corporate profits and AI investments have supported the equity markets, while bond performance reflects concerns of rising inflation and energy prices.

Global stocks slumped and oil prices rose Friday with worries about sustained inflation driving up bond yields with no conclusion to the Iran war in sight.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping failed to deliver major breakthroughs on the Middle East war or trade relations. Rising oil prices and inflation concerns led to an increase in government bond yields. Investors disappointed by the lack of progress in resolving the Iran-US conflict were left with uncertainty and concerns over energy supply





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Global Stocks Oil Prices Inflation Worries Bond Yields Iran War US-Iran Diplomacy US-China Trade Relations Middle East Conflict Equity Markets Bond Markets Corporate Profits AI Investments Energy Prices Rising Inflation Brent Crude Contract US-China Summit US-Iran Conflict

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