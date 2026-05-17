Google Testing New Gmail Account Sign-Up Structure

Google is testing a new sign-up model for Gmail users, offering only 5GB of storage upon initial account creation. This limit increases to 15GB upon verifying a phone number. The change is said to improve account security and data recovery. However, it has sparked discussions about users' perceived willingness to share their data or pay for their privacy.

Freezing food in plastic containers may risk health The company is instead testing a new sign-up model that begins with 5GB storage. Google has confirmed it is not ending its long-standing 15GB free storage policy for Gmail users.

Instead, the company is testing a new approach for new account sign-ups that initially provides only 5GB of storage. This limit increases to the full 15GB once users add and verify a phone number. According to Google, the move is designed to ‘help us continue to provide a high quality storage service to our users, while encouraging users to improve their account security and data recovery. ’ The updated system does not remove the existing free storage offer.

Rather, it changes how much storage new users receive at the start of account creation. While Google does not officially require a phone number to create an account, the new test suggests a reduced storage allocation if users skip phone verification. Google says phone numbers are not compulsory in general account creation.

However, users may still be asked to add one in certain cases. Under the test, users who do not add a phone number would receive only one-third of the full free storage (5GB instead of 15GB). The change was first reported by PiunikaWeb, based on a Reddit thread from a user who encountered the new limitation during sign-up.

Some commenters described it as a form of ‘bribery for your data,’ while others argued that users are essentially ‘paying for your privacy’ by sharing their phone numbers. The discussion around Google’s test comes amid a broader industry shift toward stricter identity verification. More platforms are increasingly asking users to confirm their identity, often citing security improvements and efforts to limit fraud or restrict access to adult content. Apple shares hit all-time high above $30





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