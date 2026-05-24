Google users turn to search trick to avoid AI-generated summaries

Google users are using a simple search trick to avoid AI-generated summaries in search results. By adding the modifier "-ai" to their queries, users can filter out some AI-related results and reduce the appearance of AI Overviews in certain searches.

Google users looking to avoid AI-generated summaries in search results are turning to a simple search trick that has existed for years through Google ’s built-in search operators .

One modifier now being widely discussed is "-ai", which can help filter out some AI-related results and reduce the appearance of AI Overviews in certain searches. Google Search operators, also called modifiers, are special commands users can add to searches for more accurate results. One of the oldest and most common examples is using quotation marks around words or phrases. This tells Google to search for that exact wording and order instead of similar variations.

Users have recently started using the "-ai" modifier in searches to reduce AI-related content in results. Adding "-ai" after a search query signals Google to exclude pages or results strongly associated with AI-related terms. While it does not completely remove AI Overviews in every case, many users say it helps make search results cleaner and more focused on traditional web links.

Experts note that the trick is not a permanent fix or official toggle to disable AI Overviews entirely, but it can still be useful in situations where users prefer conventional search results. According to Google, these modifiers help improve search accuracy and give users more control over what appears in results. The rise of AI Overviews in search engines has sparked mixed reactions among users. While some appreciate quick summaries, others prefer direct website links and traditional search formats.

As a result, small search tricks and modifiers are becoming increasingly popular among users trying to customize their search experience





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Google Search Operators Modifiers AI Overviews Search Tricks Customize Search Experience

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