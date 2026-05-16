Google Introduces a New QR Code-Based File Sharing Function for Quick Share on Android

Google is implementing a new feature for Quick Share that enables Android users to effortlessly send files to iPhones through a QR code, offering an alternative for those without direct AirDrop-style compatibility. This update permits Android users to create a QR code while sharing files through Quick Share, which iPhone users can then scan utilizing the Camera app. Files are securely uploaded to the cloud and sent through a private download connection, ensuring an extra layer of privacy and security. Google stated that shared files will remain accessible for download for up to 24 hours after the QR code is generated. Users can utilize this feature to make cross-platform file sharing easier,

Google is introducing a new function for Quick Share on Android , permitting users to send data to iPhones through a QR code. This feature offers an effortless alternative for those who currently lack direct AirDrop compatibility between Android and iOS devices.

With this update, Android users might produce a QR code while distributing documents through Quick Share. iPhone users may then scan the code utilizing the Camera app to access and download the documents. Once the QR code is scanned on an iPhone, the chosen files are securely uploaded to the cloud and dispersed through a private download connection. Google also said that the produced download link cannot be shared with others, providing an extra layer of privacy and security.

Files will stay accessible for download for up to 24 hours after the QR code is produced. The feature should enhance the ease of file sharing between Android and iPhone devices, particularly for users who regularly switch between ecosystems. According to Google, the QR code-based sharing function will be generally accessible to all users by the end of June.

This update is a significant piece of Google's broader strategy to boost cross-platform connectivity and simplify file transfers between Android and iOS devices





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Google Quick Share QR Code File Sharing Ios Android Airdrop

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