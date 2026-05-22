Greenland Protests Against US Presence Amid Talks Over Future, Trump's Ambition For Greater Influence in Arctic

Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen and a series of other politicians said they had declined invitations to attend the opening of the new diplomatic mission in Nuuk, protesting against President Donald Trump's ambition for greater influence in the Arctic island.

The US opening of a larger diplomatic hub in Greenland was met on Thursday with demonstrations, as politicians and people opposed to President Donald Trump 's ambition for greater influence in the Arctic island.

At the new United States consulate, several hundred people held the island's red and white flag and posters opposing the US presence, chanting slogans like 'No means no' and 'Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders'. The new venue offers greater capacity and outstanding space for US diplomatic engagement in Greenland, with talks over its future moving to a diplomatic track amid US threats of annexation





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