Greenland's government says no to US control, but progress made in talks

Greenland's government said on Monday that progress has been made in high-stakes talks with the United States over the territory's future, but that the giant island sought by President Donald Trump will never be for sale. US special envoy Jeff Landry, appointed by Trump last year to push for American control of Greenland, arrived in Nuuk on Sunday and met on Monday with Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen and Foreign Minister Mute Egede.

Greenland 's government said on Monday that progress has been made in high-stakes talks with the United States over the territory's future, but that the giant island sought by President Donald Trump will never be for sale.

US special envoy Jeff Landry, appointed by Trump last year to push for American control of Greenland, arrived in Nuuk on Sunday and met on Monday with Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen and Foreign Minister Mute Egede. A solution that is good for us all, and most importantly that threats of annexation, takeover or a purchase of Greenland and the Greenlandic people does not occur, Nielsen told reporters after meeting with Landry.

There was no immediate statement from Landry who told local media on Sunday he was there to 'listen and learn'. Trump's assertion that the US must acquire or control Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, has sparked tension between Washington and Copenhagen, both founding NATO members, and more broadly across Europe. Greenland and make it part of Trump's planned 'Golden Dome' system of defence against nuclear attack.

Base in the northwest, down from around 17 facilities in 1945 when thousands of US personnel staffed facilities around the island





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