GOLD RUSH: SOUN AND GOLD PRICES DECREASED IN WORLD AND LOCAL MARKETS

The prices of gold and silver have decreased in both international and local markets. The decrease in their prices has been attributed to factors such as the tensions between the US and Iran, concerns over the rise in oil prices, and the fear of inflation due to high interest rates. The global economy, increased tensions in the Middle East, and growing concerns over inflation have caused investors to turn to safe-haven assets like gold and silver. As a result, the prices of both metals have dropped significantly. In international bullion markets, the price of gold per ounce has decreased by 6 USD to reach 4539 USD. The price of silver per ounce has dropped to 75.89 USD/oz from its previous level of 76.00 USD/oz.

گزشتہ روز بھی عالمی اور مقامی مارکیٹوں میں سونے اور چاندی کے نرخوں میں اچانک بڑی کمی ریکارڈ ہوئی تھیاںمریکا ایران جنگ کے تناؤ سے خام تیل عالمی قیمتوں میں اضافے سے مہنگائی بڑھنے کے خدشات اور شرح سود بلند سطح پر برقرار رہنے کے خطرات نے سونے اور چاندی کی قیمتوں کو اپنے لپیٹ لے لیا تھا۔ مشرق وسطی کشیدگی برقرار رہنے اور عالمی سطح پر مہنگائی بڑھنے کے خدشات کے باعث عالمی ومقامی سطح پر سونے اور چاندی کی قیمتوں میں مندی کا رحجان غالب ہوگیا تھا۔ آج ہفتے کے روز بین الاقوامی بلین مارکیٹ میں فی اونس سونے کی قیمت مزید 6 ڈالر کی کمی سے 4ہزار 539 ڈالر کی سطح پر آ گئی اور اسی طرح مقامی صرافہ مارکیٹوں میں بھی فی تولہ سونے کی قیمت 600روپے کی کمی سے 4لاکھ 76ہزار 262 روپے کی سطح پر آگئی۔ دریں اثنا مقامی سطح پر فی 10 گرام سونے کی قیمت 515روپے کی کمی سے 4لاکھ 8 ہزار 317روپے کی سطح پر آگئی۔ اسی طرح عالمی مارکیٹ میں فی اونس چاندی کی قیمت 1ڈالر 59سینٹس کی کمی سے 75ڈالر 89سینٹس کی سطح پر آنی سے مقامی صرافہ مارکیٹوں میں بھی فی تولہ چاندی کی قیمت 159روپے کی کمی سے 8ہزار 73 روپے اور فی 10 گرام چاندی کی قیمت بھی 136روپے کی کمی سے 6ہزار 921روپے کی سطح پر آگئی ہے۔ واضح رہے کہ گزشتہ روز بھی عالمی اور مقامی مارکیٹوں میں سونے اور چاندی کے نرخوں میں اچانک بڑی کمی ریکارڈ ہوئی تھی۔پاکستان ٹائرز برآمد کرنے والے دنیا کے سرفہرست 10 ممالک میں شاملانٹلیکچوئل پراپرٹی رائٹس کی خلاف ورزیوں سے پاکستان کو سالانہ 860ارب روپے کا نقصان، سروےخبروں اور حالات حاضرہ سے متعلق پاکستان کی سب سے زیادہ وزٹ کی جانے والی ویب سائٹ۔اس ویب سائٹ پر شائع شدہ تمام مواد کے جملہ حقوق بحق ایکسپریس میڈیا گروپ محفوظ ہیں.

گزشتہ روز بھی عالمی اور مقامی مارکیٹوں میں سونے اور چاندی کے نرخوں میں اچانک بڑی کمی ریکارڈ ہوئی تھیاںمریکا ایران جنگ کے تناؤ سے خام تیل عالمی قیمتوں میں اضافے سے مہنگائی بڑھنے کے خدشات اور شرح سود بلند سطح پر برقرار رہنے کے خطرات نے سونے اور چاندی کی قیمتوں کو اپنے لپیٹ لے لیا تھا۔ مشرق وسطی کشیدگی برقرار رہنے اور عالمی سطح پر مہنگائی بڑھنے کے خدشات کے باعث عالمی ومقامی سطح پر سونے اور چاندی کی قیمتوں میں مندی کا رحجان غالب ہوگیا تھا۔ آج ہفتے کے روز بین الاقوامی بلین مارکیٹ میں فی اونس سونے کی قیمت مزید 6 ڈالر کی کمی سے 4ہزار 539 ڈالر کی سطح پر آ گئی اور اسی طرح مقامی صرافہ مارکیٹوں میں بھی فی تولہ سونے کی قیمت 600روپے کی کمی سے 4لاکھ 76ہزار 262 روپے کی سطح پر آگئی۔ دریں اثنا مقامی سطح پر فی 10 گرام سونے کی قیمت 515روپے کی کمی سے 4لاکھ 8 ہزار 317روپے کی سطح پر آگئی۔ اسی طرح عالمی مارکیٹ میں فی اونس چاندی کی قیمت 1ڈالر 59سینٹس کی کمی سے 75ڈالر 89سینٹس کی سطح پر آنی سے مقامی صرافہ مارکیٹوں میں بھی فی تولہ چاندی کی قیمت 159روپے کی کمی سے 8ہزار 73 روپے اور فی 10 گرام چاندی کی قیمت بھی 136روپے کی کمی سے 6ہزار 921روپے کی سطح پر آگئی ہے۔ واضح رہے کہ گزشتہ روز بھی عالمی اور مقامی مارکیٹوں میں سونے اور چاندی کے نرخوں میں اچانک بڑی کمی ریکارڈ ہوئی تھی۔پاکستان ٹائرز برآمد کرنے والے دنیا کے سرفہرست 10 ممالک میں شاملانٹلیکچوئل پراپرٹی رائٹس کی خلاف ورزیوں سے پاکستان کو سالانہ 860ارب روپے کا نقصان، سروےخبروں اور حالات حاضرہ سے متعلق پاکستان کی سب سے زیادہ وزٹ کی جانے والی ویب سائٹ۔اس ویب سائٹ پر شائع شدہ تمام مواد کے جملہ حقوق بحق ایکسپریس میڈیا گروپ محفوظ ہیں





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Gold Prices Silver Prices Inflation Interest Rates Tensions Between US And Iran Tension In The Middle East

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