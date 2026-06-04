Hezbollah Rejects Ceasefire Plan, Renews Hostilities with Israel

Hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel reignited on March 2, when the group opened fire in support of Tehran as it came under US-Israeli attack. Hezbollah rejected a ceasefire plan agreed by the Lebanese and Israeli governments in US-mediated talks, as Israel kept up strikes in southern Lebanon on Thursday and said it wouldn't be withdrawing from the south. The war has ground on despite several ceasefires declared from Washington since April.

Hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel reignited on March 2, when the group opened fire in support of Tehran as it came under US- Israel i attack. Hezbollah rejected a ceasefire plan agreed by the Lebanese and Israel i governments in US-mediated talks, as Israel kept up strikes in southern Lebanon on Thursday and said it wouldn't be withdrawing from the south.

The war has ground on despite several ceasefires declared from Washington since April. Tehran has demanded an end to Israeli attacks in Lebanon as part of any deal. Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem said the negotiations were shameless, rejecting the Washington declaration as 'a roadmap for the annihilation of a section of the Lebanese people and the enslavement of the rest.

' Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israel would continue its fire and operations on the ground, and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Washington's ceasefire framework was 'a final opportunity to secure a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire. ' The war has forced some 1.2 million people to flee their homes, including hundreds of thousands from southern Lebanon, Lebanese authorities say. Most are Shi'ite Muslims





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Hezbollah Israel Ceasefire Hostilities Tehran US-Israeli Attack Lebanon Southern Lebanon Beaufort Castle Naim Qassem Israel Katz Joseph Aoun Tehran Has Demanded An End To Israeli Attacks Hezbollah Leader Naim Qassem Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz Lebanese President Joseph Aoun Hostilities Between Hezbollah And Israel Hezbollah Rejected A Ceasefire Plan Agreed By Israel Kept Up Strikes In Southern Lebanon On The War Has Ground On Despite Several Ceasefir Tehran Has Demanded An End To Israeli Attacks Hezbollah Leader Naim Qassem Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz Lebanese President Joseph Aoun Hostilities Between Hezbollah And Israel Hezbollah Rejected A Ceasefire Plan Agreed By Israel Kept Up Strikes In Southern Lebanon On The War Has Ground On Despite Several Ceasefir Tehran Has Demanded An End To Israeli Attacks Hezbollah Leader Naim Qassem Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz Lebanese President Joseph Aoun

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