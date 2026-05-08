Hezbollah launches missiles at Israel; Lebanese authorities report five dead; Israel says missiles fell in open areas; Russia calls on Israel to show restraint; Hezbollah calls truce talks a sin; EU provides humanitarian aid

On Friday, Hezbollah launched missiles at a military base in Israel in response to Israeli attacks that killed a top commander. Lebanese authorities reported five people, including a rescuer, killed in fresh Israeli strikes. The Israeli military said it intercepted one launch and the additional launches fell in open areas, adding that no injuries were reported. The Lebanese health ministry meanwhile said in a statement that the Israeli enemy's raid on the town of Toura killed four people, including two women, and wounded eight others in a preliminary toll. Lebanon's civil defence said earlier that one of its members was killed in an Israeli attack on the south.

AFP Hezbollah launched missiles at a military base in Israel on Friday in response to Israel i attacks that killed a top commander, while Lebanese authorities reported five people including a rescuer killed in fresh Israel i strikes.

In a statement, the group said the missiles targeted a base south of the Israeli city of Nahariya in response to the Israeli enemy's violation of the ceasefire, the targeting of Beirut's southern suburbs and the attacks that affected villages and civilians in southern Lebanon. Air raid sirens had sounded earlier in several cities in northern Israel, according to the Israeli military.

The military said it intercepted one launch, and the additional launches fell in open areas, adding that no injuries were reported. The Lebanese health ministry meanwhile said in a statement that the Israeli enemy's raid on the town of Toura in the southern Tyre district killed four people, including two women, and wounded eight others in a preliminary toll. Lebanon's civil defence said earlier that one of its members was killed in an Israeli attack on the south.

Despite a truce in the war between Israel and Hezbollah in place since April 17, fighting has not stopped in south Lebanon. The terms of the ceasefire allow Israel to act against planned, imminent or ongoing attacks by Hezbollah. The Israeli military had issued evacuation warnings for seven southern Lebanese towns, including Toura. Hezbollah also claimed responsibility for several attacks on Israeli troops in southern Lebanon.

Israel struck Beirut's southern suburbs on Wednesday, the first attack on the Hezbollah stronghold in a month. Hezbollah has not yet announced a commander's death, but a source close to the group confirmed the killing to AFP the killing of Malek Ballout. The latest attacks came as Lebanon and Israel, officially at war since 1948, were set to hold direct negotiations in Washington next week.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met with delegation chief Simon Karam on Friday ahead of his departure to the US, giving him directives outlining Lebanon's firm positions regarding the negotiations. Lebanese and Israel's US ambassadors had previously met twice in Washington over the past weeks, in an attempt to end the war that started when Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the Middle East conflict on March 2.

EU crisis management chief Hadja Lahbib told reporters in Beirut that since the start of the war on March 2, the 27-member bloc has provided 100 million euros in aid and sent six planes carrying humanitarian aid, with a seventh expected on Saturday





24NewsHD / 🏆 19. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hezbollah Israel Attacks Military Civilian Casualties Russian US Secretary Of State Lebanon Ceasefire Military Base

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MSF says Israel has 'manufactured malnutrition crisis' in GazaDoctors Without Borders on Thursday accused Israel of having deliberately restricted food and aid in Gaza, creating a 'manufactured malnutrition crisis' with particularly devastating impacts on infants and pregnant and breastfeeding women.

Read more »

Actress Uzma Tahir calls Danish Taimoor arrogantActress Uzma Tahir calls Danish Taimoor arrogant, says he has developed attitude after success and urges actors to stay humble and respectful toward colleagues in the industry

Read more »

Israel says it killed Hezbollah commander in first strike on Beirut since ceasefireThe Israeli military said the commander was ​killed when Israel struck the southern suburbs of Beirut. There was no immediate confirmation from Hezbollah

Read more »

Israel probes after soldier seen desecrating Virgin Mary statueThe Israeli military said Thursday it would investigate after a soldier was photographed placing a cigarette in the mouth of a statue of the Virgin Mary in southern Lebanon.

Read more »

Iran says US Navy hit with missiles after its tanker attackedFind latest breaking, trending, viral news from Pakistan and information on top stories, weather, business, entertainment, politics, sports and more.

Read more »

Global perceptions of US fall below Russia under Trump, survey findsThe Denmark-based Alliance of Democracies Foundation said the US was also most frequently named in response to which country posed the greatest threat to ​the world, after Russia and Israel

Read more »