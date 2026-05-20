Heatwave conditions worsen in Pakistan, raising animal welfare concerns

As the Eid al-Fitr festival draws near, the number of people visiting live poultry markets increases, where they purchase sacrificial animals to fulfill their religious obligations. With rising heat and heatwaves, the need for proper care becomes even more crucial for the animals, as even minor neglect can have severe effects on their health. Animal welfare experts highlight the importance of proper care to ensure the health and well-being of these animals during these strenuous times.

عیدالاضحیٰ قریب آتے ہی ملک بھر میں مویشی منڈیوں کا رخ کرنے والوں کی تعداد بڑھ جاتی ہے، جہاں لوگ سنتِ ابراہیمی کی ادائیگی کے لیے قربانی کے جانور خریدتے ہیں۔ تاہم بڑھتی ہوئی گرمی اور ہیٹ ویو کے خطرات کے باعث جانوروں کی مناسب دیکھ بھال پہلے سے کہیں زیادہ ضروری ہوگئی ہے۔ ماہرینِ حیوانات کے مطابق منڈی سے گھر لائے جانے والے جانور پہلے ہی ماحول کی اچانک تبدیلی، سفر کی تھکن اور شور شرابے کی وجہ سے ذہنی دباؤ یا اسٹریس کا شکار ہوتے ہیں۔ خاص طور پر بچوں کا ہجوم، شور یا جانور کے ساتھ غیر ضروری چھیڑ چھاڑ اس کی بے چینی میں مزید اضافہ کر سکتی ہے.

عیدالاضحیٰ قریب آتے ہی ملک بھر میں مویشی منڈیوں کا رخ کرنے والوں کی تعداد بڑھ جاتی ہے، جہاں لوگ سنتِ ابراہیمی کی ادائیگی کے لیے قربانی کے جانور خریدتے ہیں۔ تاہم بڑھتی ہوئی گرمی اور ہیٹ ویو کے خطرات کے باعث جانوروں کی مناسب دیکھ بھال پہلے سے کہیں زیادہ ضروری ہوگئی ہے۔ ماہرینِ حیوانات کے مطابق منڈی سے گھر لائے جانے والے جانور پہلے ہی ماحول کی اچانک تبدیلی، سفر کی تھکن اور شور شرابے کی وجہ سے ذہنی دباؤ یا اسٹریس کا شکار ہوتے ہیں۔ خاص طور پر بچوں کا ہجوم، شور یا جانور کے ساتھ غیر ضروری چھیڑ چھاڑ اس کی بے چینی میں مزید اضافہ کر سکتی ہے





ExpressNewsPK / 🏆 13. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Animal Welfare Rising Heat Heatwaves Livestock Suntri

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pakistan Weighing Tokenization of Sovereign Bonds, Naya Pakistan Certificates to Attract Global InvestmentPakistan is considering the tokenization of sovereign bonds and Naya Pakistan Certificates to modernize its financial system and attract global investment, particularly from overseas Pakistanis.

Read more »

Pakistan Weighs Tokenization of Sovereign Bonds, Naya Pakistan Certificates to Attract Global InvestmentThis report highlights Pakistan's efforts to attract global investment through tokenization of sovereign bonds and the recent outbreak of gastroenteritis cases in Bahawalpur amid heatwave conditions.

Read more »

Pakistan Opposition Seeks Rights for Imran Khan, Wife in Health Concerns and Legal ProceedingsPakistan's opposition leader, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, addressed media after a consultative meeting with party leaders and lawyers regarding the health and legal issues of Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

Read more »

Heatwave alert issued across Pakistan from 19 to 26 MayNDMA warns of severe heatwave from 19–26 May across Pakistan, with temperatures exceeding 42°C and rising risks of heat illnesses, glacier melting and flash floods.

Read more »

والد Père NewsAnalysis of debates on creating new provinces in Pakistan, with differing opinions, concerns about sacred status of current provinces, and factors such as governance needs and economic growth.

Read more »

Weather Forecast: Hot and Dry Conditions Across Many RegionsThe Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours, with additional very hot conditions prevailing in southern and central regions.

Read more »