Humanitarian Situation in Gaza Remains Catastrophic, Call for Israel to Fulfill Ceasefire Obligations

Three global NGOs describe the humanitarian situation in Gaza as catastrophic and call on Israel to meet its obligations under the UN Security Council-endorsed peace plan, addressing issues like the lack of entry of civilian aid groups, the ongoing violence, the destruction of the child education system, and the state of the Palestinian health system.

More than six months after the United Nations endorsed a peace plan in Gaza, the humanitarian situation there remains catastrophic, according to three global NGOs led by Oxfam , Save the Children, and Refugees International .

The NGOs stated that Israel continues to deny the entry of most civilian aid groups, hindering reconstruction and hindering the provision of essential supplies, despite promising reconstruction, economic development, and long-term prosperity. Additionally, the NGOs reported that violence in Gaza has remained unabated with relentless Israeli strikes, causing damage to the Palestinian health system, and that 600,000 children will be out of school for the third consecutive year.

The NGOs also stated that the lack of sanitation and hygiene materials, with open sewage, and vital water and sanitation systems still damaged or in disrepair. They called on Israel to meet its obligations under the ceasefire deal





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United Nations Peace Plan Humanitarian Situation Israel Ceasefire Deal Oxfam Save The Children Refugees International Violence Aid Groups Education System Health System Sanitation Open Sewage Civilian Aid Groups

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