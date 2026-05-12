Hamas and allies commit systematic, widespread sexual violence during October 7, 2023 attack on Israel

The Civil Commission on October 7th Crimes by Hamas against Women and Children released a report on sexual violence committed by Hamas and its allies during their attack on Israel in October 2023. The report covers the full scale of sexual violence perpetrated during the assault and against the hostages during the ensuing war in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas and its allies committed systematic, widespread sexual violence during their October 7 , 2023 attack on Israel and against hostages they took back to Gaza, according to a report released Tuesday by an independent Israeli investigative commission.

The report, which covers the full scale of sexual violence perpetrated during the assault and against the hostages during the ensuing war in the Gaza Strip, was conducted by the Civil Commission on October 7th Crimes by Hamas against Women and Children. The commission, established in November 2023 by an Israeli legal expert, concluded that sexual and gender-based violence was systematic, widespread, and integral to the October 7th attacks and their aftermath.

The report draws on extensive factual documentation, including original filmed survivor and witness testimonies, interviews, photographs, videos, official records, and other primary materials from the attack sites. The findings of the report conclude that these crimes constitute war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocidal acts under international law





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Hamas Sexual Violence October 7 2023 Attack On Israel Civil Commission On October 7Th Crimes By Hama Sexual And Gender-Based Violence Sexual Abuse Torture War Crimes Crimes Against Humanity Genocidal Acts Under International Law

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