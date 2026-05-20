Indian Supreme Court Chief Justice's Remarks on Lalbagh and Youth Spark Social Media Debate

The Indian Supreme Court Chief Justice's remarks on Lalbagh and youth sparked a social media debate with a particular hashtag '#KakrochaJantaParty'. The hashtag was particularly popular on social media platforms like Instagram, with over 40 million followers and reports of two million people registering for the party on its website.

انڈین سپریم کورٹ کے چیف جسٹس، جسٹس سوریہ کانت کے نوجوانوں اور کاکروچ یعنی لال بیگ کے بارے میں دیے گئے بیان کے بعد سوشل میڈیا پر ایک مہم ’کاکروچ جنتا پارٹی‘ خاصی زیرِ بحث ہے۔ تاہم جسٹس سوریہ کانت نے سنیچر کو اپنے بیان پر وضاحت بھی دیتے ہوئے کہا تھا کہ میڈیا کے ایک حصے نے ان کی باتوں کو غلط انداز میں پیش کیا۔ انڈیا میں جسٹس سوریہ کانت کے بیان کے بعد ایک طنزیہ سوشل میڈیا مہم زور پکڑ رہی ہے جس میں ’کاکروچ جنتا پارٹی‘ یعنی ’سی جے پی‘ بحث کا مرکز بنی ہوئی ہے۔ انٹرنیٹ پر اس کے نام سے ایک ویب سائٹ بن چکی ہے اور انسٹاگرام پر اس کے 40 لاکھ سے زیادہ فالوورز ہو چکے ہیں اور بتایا جا رہا ہے کہ دو لاکھ سے زیادہ لوگوں نے ویب سائٹ پر اس کی رکنیت کے لیے خود کو رجسٹر بھی کر لی ہے۔کاکروچ جنتا پارٹی کی ویب سائٹ پر اس کے بانی اور کنوینر کی معلومات دی گئی ہیں اور ان کا نام ابھیجیت دیپکے ہے.

انڈین سپریم کورٹ کے چیف جسٹس، جسٹس سوریہ کانت کے نوجوانوں اور کاکروچ یعنی لال بیگ کے بارے میں دیے گئے بیان کے بعد سوشل میڈیا پر ایک مہم ’کاکروچ جنتا پارٹی‘ خاصی زیرِ بحث ہے۔ تاہم جسٹس سوریہ کانت نے سنیچر کو اپنے بیان پر وضاحت بھی دیتے ہوئے کہا تھا کہ میڈیا کے ایک حصے نے ان کی باتوں کو غلط انداز میں پیش کیا۔ انڈیا میں جسٹس سوریہ کانت کے بیان کے بعد ایک طنزیہ سوشل میڈیا مہم زور پکڑ رہی ہے جس میں ’کاکروچ جنتا پارٹی‘ یعنی ’سی جے پی‘ بحث کا مرکز بنی ہوئی ہے۔ انٹرنیٹ پر اس کے نام سے ایک ویب سائٹ بن چکی ہے اور انسٹاگرام پر اس کے 40 لاکھ سے زیادہ فالوورز ہو چکے ہیں اور بتایا جا رہا ہے کہ دو لاکھ سے زیادہ لوگوں نے ویب سائٹ پر اس کی رکنیت کے لیے خود کو رجسٹر بھی کر لی ہے۔کاکروچ جنتا پارٹی کی ویب سائٹ پر اس کے بانی اور کنوینر کی معلومات دی گئی ہیں اور ان کا نام ابھیجیت دیپکے ہے





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Indian Supreme Court Chief Justice Lalbagh Youth Social Media Debate Kakrochajantaparty

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