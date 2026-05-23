India: Third petrol and diesel price hike in two weeks amid rising inflation and Iran war

The latest price increase has nearly Rs5 per litre in total over the past two weeks in India due to global crude oil prices caused by the Iran war. The repeated increase in petrol and diesel prices adds to concerns over inflationary pressure and rising household expenses.

Prices of petroleum products rose in India for the third time in two weeks due to escalating concerns over inflation and higher crude oil prices linked to the Iran war.

Petrol prices rose by Rs0.87 per litre, diesel by Rs0.91 per litre, and CNG by Rs1 per kilogram. The latest hike added to concerns over inflationary pressure and rising household expenses, affecting transportation costs and fuel expenses across sectors. Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices in New Delhi were also raised by Rs1 per kilogram





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India Petrol Prices Diesel Prices CNG Prices Inflation Iran War Rising Concerns Higher Crude Oil Prices Household Expenses Transportation Costs Economic Pressure

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