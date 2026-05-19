A proposed insurance bill aims to speed up claims settlement, strengthen consumer protection, and modernize the sector through digital tools and risk-based regulation. The bill aims to speed up the payment of claims, allow foreign insurance and reinsurance companies to operate in Pakistan, and introduce technology-based distribution models.
Published: 06:48 PM, 19 May, 2026 A proposed insurance bill aims to speed up the payment of claims, strengthen consumer protection and modernize the sector through digital tools and risk-based regulation .
According to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), the draft measures call for strict timelines for settling policyholder claims and prompt resolution of disputes. It also recommends including the private sector in the insurance of government properties and ensuring equal opportunities for private reinsurance firms in compulsory reinsurance arrangements. The regulator has proposed granting legal status to technology-based distribution models and insurtech products to promote cheaper and faster access to insurance through digital platforms.
The SECP has also suggested introducing a permanent licensing system for insurance companies instead of frequent renewals. In addition, it recommends implementing a risk-based capital framework and a solvency management system to strengthen financial stability within the industry. Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Dr. Kabir Sidhu stated a stable insurance sector is essential for sustainable economic growth, which the new law would provide protection to citizens, businesses, industry and agriculture.
Dr. Sidhu added that digital platforms would help make insurance services more affordable and efficient.(END) Finance Regulatory Proposed Insurance Bill Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan Speed Up Claims Settlement Strengthen Consumer Protection Risk-Based Regulation Digital Tools Insurance Products Government Properties Private Reinsurance Firms Technology-Based Distribution Models Risk-Based Capital Framework Stable Insurance Sector Private Sector Digital Platforms Insurtech Products Permanent Licensing System Frequent Renewals Risk-Based Regulation Risk-Based Capital Framework Solvency Management System Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources. Uzbekistan strengthens child protection laws to combat digital threatsThe article highlighted the Barnahus model, which allows child victims to be interviewed once in a child-friendly environment with the participation of psychologists and law enforcement officials. Strong health system needs digital records, research-based decisions: ministerKhawaja Salman Rafique said the Punjab government had allocated Rs116 million for the Water Testing Laboratory to strengthen monitoring of environmental health and water quality. India's Adani to pay $275 mn settlement to US over alleged Iran sanctions violationsOne of Indian billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani's companies will pay the United States $275 million to settle a probe into whether it violated US Military Probe Questions legality of 'Nocturnal Strikes' Against Alleged Drug BoatsThe investigation aims to determine whether the Pentagon followed the Joint Targeting Cycle when conducting the strikes and if the targeted vessels presented an immediate threat to the United States. Government Decides to Boost Competition and Investment in the Insurance Sectorانشورنس بل میں انشورنس سیکٹر کو بیرونی سرمایہ کاری کے لیے مکمل طور پر کھولنے کی تجویز Pakistan, Japan strengthen cooperation in petroleum sector and geosciences researchPakistan and Japan have agreed to enhance their bilateral cooperation in the petroleum sector, with a special focus on geosciences and mineral research. The Geoscience Advanced Research Laboratories (GERAL) in Pakistan is playing a key role in this collaboration.
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Finance Regulatory Proposed Insurance Bill Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan Speed Up Claims Settlement Strengthen Consumer Protection Risk-Based Regulation Digital Tools Insurance Products Government Properties Private Reinsurance Firms Technology-Based Distribution Models Risk-Based Capital Framework Stable Insurance Sector Private Sector Digital Platforms Insurtech Products Permanent Licensing System Frequent Renewals Risk-Based Regulation Risk-Based Capital Framework Solvency Management System
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Uzbekistan strengthens child protection laws to combat digital threatsThe article highlighted the Barnahus model, which allows child victims to be interviewed once in a child-friendly environment with the participation of psychologists and law enforcement officials.
Strong health system needs digital records, research-based decisions: ministerKhawaja Salman Rafique said the Punjab government had allocated Rs116 million for the Water Testing Laboratory to strengthen monitoring of environmental health and water quality.
India's Adani to pay $275 mn settlement to US over alleged Iran sanctions violationsOne of Indian billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani's companies will pay the United States $275 million to settle a probe into whether it violated
US Military Probe Questions legality of 'Nocturnal Strikes' Against Alleged Drug BoatsThe investigation aims to determine whether the Pentagon followed the Joint Targeting Cycle when conducting the strikes and if the targeted vessels presented an immediate threat to the United States.
Government Decides to Boost Competition and Investment in the Insurance Sectorانشورنس بل میں انشورنس سیکٹر کو بیرونی سرمایہ کاری کے لیے مکمل طور پر کھولنے کی تجویز
Pakistan, Japan strengthen cooperation in petroleum sector and geosciences researchPakistan and Japan have agreed to enhance their bilateral cooperation in the petroleum sector, with a special focus on geosciences and mineral research. The Geoscience Advanced Research Laboratories (GERAL) in Pakistan is playing a key role in this collaboration.