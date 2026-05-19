A proposed insurance bill aims to speed up claims settlement, strengthen consumer protection, and modernize the sector through digital tools and risk-based regulation. The bill aims to speed up the payment of claims, allow foreign insurance and reinsurance companies to operate in Pakistan, and introduce technology-based distribution models.

Published: 06:48 PM, 19 May, 2026 A proposed insurance bill aims to speed up the payment of claims, strengthen consumer protection and modernize the sector through digital tools and risk-based regulation .

According to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), the draft measures call for strict timelines for settling policyholder claims and prompt resolution of disputes. It also recommends including the private sector in the insurance of government properties and ensuring equal opportunities for private reinsurance firms in compulsory reinsurance arrangements. The regulator has proposed granting legal status to technology-based distribution models and insurtech products to promote cheaper and faster access to insurance through digital platforms.

The SECP has also suggested introducing a permanent licensing system for insurance companies instead of frequent renewals. In addition, it recommends implementing a risk-based capital framework and a solvency management system to strengthen financial stability within the industry. Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Dr. Kabir Sidhu stated a stable insurance sector is essential for sustainable economic growth, which the new law would provide protection to citizens, businesses, industry and agriculture.