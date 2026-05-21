Interior Minister Congratulates China on 75 Years of Pak-China Diplomatic Relations

Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulated the leadership and people of China on the completion of 75 years of Pak-China diplomatic relations, expressing their desire to strengthen the historic and ideal Pak-China friendship.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulated the leadership and people of both countries on the completion of 75 years of Pak-China diplomatic relations, reported 24NewsHD TV channel on Thursday.

In his message, Mohsin Naqvi extended best wishes to Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Communist Party of China and the people. Mohsin Naqvi said 75 years of Pak-China friendship is a story of unparalleled trust, everlasting love and sincere cooperation. Mohsin Naqvi further said that the unprecedented completion of 75 years of Pak-China diplomatic relations is a historic milestone. He said the global scenario has changed, but there has been no change in Pak-China’s steely resolve and everlasting friendship





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Pak-China Relations 75 Years Of Pak-China Diplomatic Relations Mohsin Naqvi Chinese President Xi Jinping Communist Party Of China CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) Defence Cooperation Economic Partnership Stability Prosperity Peace Natural Disasters Global Pandemics China Stood By Pakistan Pakistan Fulfilled The Right Of Brotherhood Pak-China Friendship Becoming Stronger No Conspiracy To Create A Rift

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