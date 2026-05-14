Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyred police personnel, reviews anti-terror actions, and inspects KP Safe Cities Project

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Police Headquarters in Peshawar to meet families of 15 police personnel martyred in Bannu. He expressed condolences with the mothers of the martyred police personnel and said that their brave sons have set a high example of bravery and attained the great status of martyrdom. Later, he chaired a special briefing on anti-terror actions taken by CTD Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Interior Minister directed that there was need to improve coordination and harmony between federal and provincial law enforcement agencies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He assured that the federal government will provide full support to enhance the capacity of CTD Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Martyrs' Memorial and laid flowers and offered Fateha. Later, he visited KP Safe Cities Project and inspected integrated command and control center. Interior Minister Naqvi observed surveillance system using modern camera technology. He reviewed the monitoring system with cameras. IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Zulfiqar Hameed briefed the Interior Minister about the Safe City Project and CTD. Additional IGP CTD informed him about the steps to develop the institution on modern lines. Chief Secretary. IGP FC KPK North. IGP Federal Constabulary and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Police Headquarters in Peshawar to meet families of 15 police personnel martyred in Bannu. During the meeting, he expressed condolences with the mothers of the martyred police personnel and said that their brave sons have set a high example of bravery and attained the great status of martyrdom.

Later, he chaired a special briefing on anti-terror actions taken by CTD Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Interior Minister directed that there was need to improve coordination and harmony between federal and provincial law enforcement agencies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He assured that the federal government will provide full support to enhance the capacity of CTD Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Martyrs' Memorial and laid flowers and offered Fateha.

Later, he visited KP Safe Cities Project and inspected integrated command and control center. Interior Minister Naqvi observed surveillance system using modern camera technology. He reviewed the monitoring system with cameras. IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Zulfiqar Hameed briefed the Interior Minister about the Safe City Project and CTD.

Additional IGP CTD informed him about the steps to develop the institution on modern lines. Chief Secretary. IGP FC KPK North. IGP Federal Constabulary and concerned officials were also present on the occasion





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Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Police Headquarters In Peshawar Martyred Police Personnel Anti-Terror Actions KP Safe Cities Project Integrated Command And Control Center

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