Introducing the Xiaomi Jinshajiang Ultra Thin Magnetic Power Bank 10000 45W

This power bank with a compact design and high-capacity batteries aims to provide fast charging for various smartphones and personal devices. The dual charging function supports wired and wireless charging, offering flexibility and convenience.

The power bank supports magnetic wireless charging up to 20W. Introduces the Xiaomi Jinshajiang Ultra Thin Magnetic Power Bank 10000 45W, designed for portability with a slim 13.2mm body and 195g weight.

It includes two 5000mAh battery cells for a total capacity of 10000mAh. Xiaomi's new battery technology delivers up to 840Wh/L and a 16% silicon content. It supports magnetic wireless charging up to 20W and works with both Xiaomi and Apple devices. Dual charging options (wired and wireless) ensure charging up to 45W for fast charging.

Multiple safety features and body structure prevent overheating and other issues. USB-C port allows for checking battery health and device info





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Xiaomi Power Bank Magnetic Wireless Charging Battery Technology Dual Charging Function High Capacity Portability Fast Charging Micro USB-C Port

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