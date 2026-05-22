Ireland's Squad for New Zealand Test: Jake Egan, Tom Mayes, Liam McCarthy, Reuben Wilson in the Uncapped List; Andrew Balbirnie to Continue as Captain

The Ireland squad for their only Test against New Zealand includes uncapped players Jake Egan, Tom Mayes, Liam McCarthy, Reuben Wilson. Paul Stirling, Barry McCarthy, Jordan Neill, Gavin Hoey, Josh Little have been ruled out with unspecified injuries. Andy Balbirnie (Captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Cade Carmichael, Stephen Doheny, Jake Egan, Matthew Humphreys, Tom Mayes, Andrew McBrine, Liam McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Reuben Wilson, Craig Young.

Jake Egan , Tom Mayes , Liam McCarthy and Reuben Wilson are the uncapped players in Ireland 's squad for their only Test against New Zealand . Paul Stirling, Barry McCarthy, Jordan Neill, Gavin Hoey and Josh Little have been ruled out by unspecified injuries.

Andy Balbirnie, the only player to feature in all 12 of Ireland's Tests so far, will continue as captain. Egan is a 32-year-old all-rounder born in Perth and has a century from his only first-class game. His 120 won Strikers the Emerald Challenge earlier this week. Mayes (25) is a bowling allrounder with five first-class games.

He took six wickets and scored 25 runs for Strikers in the same game. Liam McCarthy (24) is a bowling allrounder, who was born in South Africa and moved to Ireland in 2021. He has 19 wickets from six first-class games and has played for Ireland in four games across both white-ball formats. Wilson, the 19-year-old medium pacer, is the freshest face in the side, with one first-class game, 12 List A games and 13 T20s under his belt.

Stirling and Hoey were part of Ireland's XI that took on Bangladesh in Mirpur last year, which is the last Test they played. Barry McCarthy had played the first Test in Sylhet. This will be the second ever Test at Belfast, Ireland had beaten Zimbabwe in the first in 2024. It will also be Ireland's first ever Test against New Zealand.

Andrew Balbirnie (Capt), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Cade Carmichael, Stephen Doheny, Jake Egan, Matthew Humphreys, Tom Mayes, Andrew McBrine, Liam McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Reuben Wilson, Craig Youn





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Ireland New Zealand Test Uncapped Andy Balbirnie Jake Egan Tom Mayes Liam Mccarthy Reuben Wilson Unspecified Injuries Belfast

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