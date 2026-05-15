Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Ebrahimi Clarifies Iran's Peaceful Nuclear Program and the Importance of Negotiations

Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Ebrahimi has clarified that Iran's nuclear program is for peaceful purposes and that Iran has never sought to develop nuclear weapons. He emphasized the importance of negotiations in resolving conflicts and the need for trust in negotiations. He also mentioned the failure of the US to achieve its objectives in the 40-day war and the importance of respecting the JCPOA.

Iran ian Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Ebrahimi clarifies Iran 's peaceful nuclear program , the unlikelihood of a nuclear Iran , the importance of negotiations , the failure of the US to achieve its objectives in the 40-day war , the need for trust in negotiations , the positive response to all diplomatic efforts, the US's negative position on the nuclear deal, the importance of respecting the JCPOA , the need for trust in negotiations , the importance of opening up the nuclear deal, the failure of the US to achieve its objectives in the war , the importance of trust in negotiations , and the need to respect the JCPOA .

Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Ebrahimi clarifies Iran's peaceful nuclear program, the unlikelihood of a nuclear Iran, the importance of negotiations, the failure of the US to achieve its objectives in the 40-day war, the need for trust in negotiations, the positive response to all diplomatic efforts, the US's negative position on the nuclear deal, the importance of respecting the JCPOA, the need for trust in negotiations, the importance of opening up the nuclear deal, the failure of the US to achieve its objectives in the war, the importance of trust in negotiations, and the need to respect the JCPOA





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Iran Nuclear Program Peaceful Purposes Negotiations Trust JCPOA US War Achievement Of Objectives Respecting The JCPOA

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