Iranian National Football Team Unveils New Kit for 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Iranian national football team has unveiled their new kit for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring a design inspired by their previous World Cup appearance and national symbols. The new jersey, produced by a local sports brand, is predominantly white and carries design elements similar to Iran's 2022 World Cup kit.

The Iranian national football team has unveiled their new kit for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, inspired by their previous World Cup appearance and national symbols .

The new jersey, produced by a local sports brand, is predominantly white and features design elements similar to Iran's 2022 World Cup kit. The shirt also includes the return of the Asian cheetah watermark, a symbol closely associated with Iranian football in recent years. The sleeves have tonal patterns inspired by animal skin textures, while the edges of the sleeves display the colors of the Iranian flag.

The national team will travel to Turkey on Monday for a pre-World Cup training camp in Antalya, where they are scheduled to play two friendly matches ahead of the tournament. A special farewell ceremony for the team was held on Thursday at Enqelab Square in Tehran, attended by players, coaching staff, football federation officials, and sports personalities. During the event, organizers also unveiled the team's official World Cup anthem and presented the new jersey to supporters and media.

Iran has been drawn in Group G of the World Cup alongside the Belgium national football team, the Egypt national football team, and the New Zealand national football team





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Iranian National Football Team 2026 FIFA World Cup New Kit Design Inspired By Previous World Cup Appearan National Symbols Asian Cheetah Watermark Tonal Patterns Inspired By Animal Skin Texture Colors Of The Iranian Flag Pre-World Cup Training Camp Friendly Matches Special Farewell Ceremony World Cup Anthem New Jersey Group G Belgium National Football Team Egypt National Football Team New Zealand National Football Team

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