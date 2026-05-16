Iranian President Thanks Pope Leo for Taking Moral Stand Against US Attacks on Iran, Envoy Blames US and Allies for Strait of Hormuz Crisis, Iran Ready to Restore Normal Conditions in Strait of Hormuz If Tensions Ease

Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian has thanked Pope Leo, the spiritual leader of Catholic Christians, for taking a 'moral' stand against US attacks on Iran. Pezeshkian said the US-Israeli actions took place during ongoing negotiations and termed the strikes as violations of the United Nations Charter. Meanwhile, Iran’s envoy to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, said responsibility for the Strait of Hormuz crisis rested with the United States and its allies, adding that severe instability was emerging in regional energy markets and global supply chains. The Iranian envoy said Iran had faced two unlawful attacks within a year and termed the strikes as violations of the United Nations Charter, naming the United States and Israel as the culprits.

Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian has thanked Pope Leo , the spiritual leader of Catholic Christians, for taking a 'moral' stand against US attacks on Iran.

Pezeshkian said Pope Leo adopted a fair and rational position against the attacks, which he said were carried out under false pretexts and in violation of international law. The Iranian president said the US-Israeli actions took place during ongoing negotiations, adding that remarks made by Donald Trump regarding Iran were dangerous and shameful. He said the statements reflected a misguided perception of power and an aggressive approach.

Pezeshkian said the policies of the United States and Israel posed a threat not only to Iran but also to international law. Meanwhile, Iran’s envoy to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, said responsibility for the Strait of Hormuz crisis rested with the United States and its allies, adding that severe instability was emerging in regional energy markets and global supply chains.

The Iranian envoy said Iran had faced two unlawful attacks within a year and termed the strikes as violations of the United Nations Charter. He said thousands of civilians, particularly women and children, had lost their lives, while key infrastructure suffered extensive damage. Amir Saeid Iravani added that the root cause of the crisis was the military action of Israel and the United States.

He said attacks on Iran’s oil, gas and petrochemical facilities had disrupted global energy supplies, adding that Iran was prepared to restore normal conditions in the Strait of Hormuz if tensions eased





SAMAATV / 🏆 22. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Diplomacy Religion Iranian President Pope Leo US Attacks Iran-US Relations US Policy UN Charter Strait Of Hormuz Crisis Amir Saeid Iravani Donald Trump Military Action Global Supply Chains Energy Supplies Diplomacy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump says Xi offered help to open Hormuz Strait, vowed not to arm IranThe leaders exchanged views on the situations in the Middle East, Ukraine and the Korean peninsula

Read more »

China calls for lasting Mideast truce, shipping lanes reopening 'as soon as possible'China called on Friday for a lasting truce in the Middle East, and for shipping lanes to be reopened 'as soon as possible', as the strategic Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed.

Read more »

UAE to 'accelerate' new oil pipeline bypassing HormuzThe UAE is to fast-track construction of a new oil pipeline bypassing the Strait of Hormuz, official media said on Friday, after the Middle East war crippled

Read more »

Iranian president thanks Pope Leo for stance against US attacksIran’s president thanked Pope Leo for his moral stance against US attacks and criticised US-Israel actions, calling them violations of international law and regional stability.

Read more »

Iran to Launch New Maritime Traffic Management System in the Strait of HormuzIran has announced plans to introduce a new system to manage maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical shipping routes for global energy supplies. The proposed system aims to regulate vessel movement along a designated route, limiting access to non-cooperating vessels and introducing service fees.

Read more »

Iran state TV says European countries in talks with Tehran for Hormuz transitIranian state television said on Saturday that European countries were in talks with Tehran over transit for ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

Read more »