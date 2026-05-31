Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi: No Final Outcome Yet in Talks with US, Claims of Direct Talks with Iran Unfounded

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has stated that communication and exchanges of messages with the United States are continuing, but it would be premature to suggest that any final outcome has been achieved. He emphasized that reports currently circulating are largely based on speculation and should not be given significant importance. He also clarified that claims of direct talks with any party inside Iran are unfounded.

Araghchi stated that reports currently circulating are largely based on speculation and should not be given significant importance TEHRAN (Dunya News) - Iran ian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that communication and exchanges of messages with the United States are continuing, but it would be premature to suggest that any final outcome has been achieved.

Araghchi stated that reports currently circulating are largely based on speculation and should not be given significant importance. He explained that, as in the past, he continues to receive direct messages from Steve Witkoff, but emphasized that this does not mean formal negotiations are underway between the two countries. The Iranian foreign minister said that claims of direct talks with any party inside Iran are unfounded.

Araghchi further noted that Iran’s previous experience of negotiations with the United States has not been positive, recalling that an agreement had once been reached but was later abandoned by the United States. He stressed that while channels of communication remain open, any conclusions regarding the future of bilateral engagement would be premature at this stage.

Earlier, Iran’s parliamentary speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said that Tehran will not accept any agreement with the United States unless it produces clear and measurable outcomes, according to state media reports cited by Al Jazeera. Speaking during a virtual session of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, Ghalibaf stressed that any potential deal would only be considered if there is firm assurance that the rights of the Iranian people are fully protected.

He said there is "no trust in the enemy's words and promises," adding that Iran's stance is focused on securing "tangible results" before taking on any commitments in return. Ghalibaf made these remarks after being sworn in as the re-elected speaker of parliament along with the assembly's presidium.

"We will not approve any agreement until we are certain that the rights of the Iranian people have been secured," he was quoted as saying by ISNA





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