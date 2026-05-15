Iranian Foreign Minister Accuses UAE of Direct Involvement in Military Operations Against Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi accused the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of direct involvement in military operations against Iran, in a rare moment when Iranian and Emirati officials have been in the same room since the US-Israeli war against Iran began on February 28. He also urged BRICS nations to condemn violations of international law by the US and Israel.

Abbas Araqchi accused UAE of direct involvement in military operations against Iran , in a rare moment when Iran ian and Emirati officials have been in the same room since the US- Israel i war against Iran began on February 28.

He said Iran was a 'victim of illegal expansionism and warmongering' and asked BRICS+ to resist 'Western hegemony' and condemn violations of international law by the US and Israel. The UAE was represented by its Deputy Foreign Minister Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar. India, whose partnership with the UAE is deepening, is the BRICS chair for 2026 and is one of the parties most affected by Iran's effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz since the war.

On Wednesday, an Indian-flagged vessel travelling from Somalia to the UAE and carrying cargo of live livestock sank in Omani waters after a fire on board, which was believed to have been caused by a drone or missile strike





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Iran UAE Military Operations Iranian Foreign Minister Brics Nations United States Israel Strait Of Hormuz Red Sea India Omani Waters Drone Or Missile Strike Fire On Board Indian-Flagged Vessel Cargo Of Live Livestock US President Donald Trump China's President Xi Jinping White House Brics+ Meeting Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar Deputy Foreign Minister

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