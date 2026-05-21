Iranian Foreign Minister Meets Pakistani Interior Minister to Discuss Indirect Iran-US Negotiations

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Tehran on Thursday to discuss indirect Iran-US negotiations. Mohsin Naqvi traveled to Tehran as part of Pakistan's efforts to mediate between Iran and the United States. The meeting between Araghchi and Naqvi marked Naqvi's second visit to Tehran this week, during which he also held talks with President Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran's interior minister, and other Iranian officials. In his meeting with Pezeshkian, the two sides emphasized the necessity of continuing political consultations and strengthening regional cooperation while reviewing developments related to the negotiation process, diplomatic initiatives, and ways to promote regional stability and security. Pezeshkian praised Pakistan's 'positions, support, and efforts' in backing regional stability, security, and cooperation, and emphasized the importance of expanding bilateral ties and maintaining political coordination between Tehran and Islamabad.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met Pakistan i Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Tehran on Thursday to discuss indirect Iran-US negotiations. Mohsin Naqvi traveled to Tehran as part of Pakistan 's efforts to mediate between Iran and the United States.

The meeting between Araghchi and Naqvi marked Naqvi's second visit to Tehran this week, during which he also held talks with President Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran's interior minister, and other Iranian officials. In his meeting with Pezeshkian, the two sides emphasized the necessity of continuing political consultations and strengthening regional cooperation while reviewing developments related to the negotiation process, diplomatic initiatives, and ways to promote regional stability and security.

Pezeshkian praised Pakistan's 'positions, support, and efforts' in backing regional stability, security, and cooperation, and emphasized the importance of expanding bilateral ties and maintaining political coordination between Tehran and Islamabad. On April 8, after 40 days of US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran, Tehran and Washington reached a two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan, followed by inconclusive negotiations to permanently end the war





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Iran-US Negotiations Pakistan Mohsin Naqvi Tehran US-Israeli War Of Aggression Ceasefire Negotiations Regional Stability Security

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