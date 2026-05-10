Iran delivers response to US proposal amid diplomatic efforts in Middle East

Iran sent its response to the latest American proposal to end the ongoing regional conflict through Pakistani mediators, as diplomatic activity surrounding a possible ceasefire gathered pace.

Iran has delivered its response to a US proposal aimed at ending the regional conflict through Pakistani mediators, as diplomatic efforts intensify across the Middle East .

Iranian state media reported that Tehran transmitted its position regarding the latest American proposal through Pakistan, though no details of the response were disclosed. Pakistan has emerged as a key intermediary in the diplomatic process, with Islamabad previously playing a central role in facilitating a ceasefire between Tehran and Washington.

The proposed framework centres on securing a ceasefire before broader political or security matters are addressed, with any threat to shipping routes in the area raising concerns among regional governments and international markets





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Iran United States Pakistani Mediators Regional Conflict Proposed Framework Ceasefire

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