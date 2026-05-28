Iran launches ballistic missile toward Kuwait, US intercepts five drones in Strait of Hormuz

US Central Command (Centcom) reported that Iran launched a ballistic missile toward Kuwait that was successfully intercepted by Kuwaiti forces. The command also stated that US forces intercepted five Iranian one-way attack drones in and near the Strait of Hormuz and destroyed a sixth drone before launch in Bandar Abbas.

US Central Command (Centcom) said Iran launched a ballistic missile toward Kuwait that was successfully intercepted by Kuwait i forces, calling it an ‘egregious ceasefire violation’ by Tehran.

The statement came after Centcom said US forces intercepted five Iranian one-way attack drones in and near the Strait of Hormuz and destroyed a sixth drone before launch in Bandar Abbas. According to US Central Command, Iran launched a ballistic missile toward Kuwait at 10:17pm ET on May 27. Centcom said the missile was successfully intercepted by Kuwaiti forces. Five Iranian drones destroyed.

The missile launch came hours after Iranian forces launched five one-way attack drones. The drones posed a clear threat in and near the Strait of Hormuz, according to the statement. Kuwait air defences activated over missile, drone attacks. US Central Command said American forces also prevented a sixth drone attack.

The sixth drone was destroyed before it could take off from an Iranian ground control site in Bandar Abbas. Centcom said the action was part of efforts to protect US forces and interests from what it called unjustified Iranian aggression. US forces and regional partners are monitoring the situation closely. It added that they remain ‘vigilant and measured’ while continuing to defend forces and interests.

The command said it is fully prepared and alert against further threats in the region. The latest statement adds to growing tensions around Kuwait and the Strait of Hormuz. The waterway remains a critical route for global energy shipments and has become a flashpoint amid the fragile ceasefire and ongoing US-Iran hostilities





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Iran Ballistic Missile Kuwait Strait Of Hormuz Drone Attacks US Forces US-Iran Hostilities Global Energy Shipments Fragile Ceasefire

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