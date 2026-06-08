Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said the resumption of hostilities between Iran and Israel cannot be separated from US policies, and it will affect ongoing talks with the US to reach peace in the region. He also mentioned Pakistan's mediation efforts to end the war with the US, which are continuing even after the fighting resumed with Israel.

Iran blames US for resumption of hostilities with Israel : Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei says it will affect ongoing talks with US: Says continuing US exchanges through Pakistani mediators: Iran , Israel launch air attacks on each other, rattling ceasefire : Israel military targets three Iran ian citizens despite Trump’s plea to exercise restraint: Yemenis also fire missile at Israel : Iran says 11-missile attack on Israel is a warning: New clashes send oil prices soaring: Iran Guards say struck two Israel i air bases: Tehran Iran says Israel struck petrochemical company: Both countries target each other’s petrochemical facilities US President Donald Trump said Monday that Israel and Iran must stop"shooting," as the two countries attacked each other for the first time since a ceasefire two months ago.

Earlier speaking to Axios, President Trump said he will tell Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu"not to retaliate" against Iranian missiles.

"I am going to call Bibi right now and tell him not to retaliate," Trump told the outlet. "Each of them had their fun. Israel had its strike, and Iran had its strike. We don't need another one.

" "We are very close to a final deal with Iran. It is going to be a good deal. I don't want it to blow up because of what is happening now," Axios cites the president as saying. Trump says that if Israel strikes back, the conflict will just continue for"47 years - or the last 3,000 years", according to Axios.

Trump also urged Iran to return to the negotiating table, after it launched missiles at northern Israel. A Fox News correspondent quotes Trump as saying:"You've shot your missiles. That's enough. Get back to the table and make a deal.

"Iran said Monday that the United States held responsibility for the resumption of fighting with Israel, saying Israel's actions"cannot be separated" from US policy. "Without a doubt, as I said, the actions of the Zionist regime in the region cannot be separated from US policies," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said at a press conference in Tehran attended by AFP.

"No one believes that the Zionist regime would carry out any action without prior coordination and cooperation with the United States," he added. He said that the resumption of hostilities in the Middle East war will have consequences for ongoing talks with the United States to reach peace in the region.

"It is perfectly natural that the diplomatic process initiated to put an end to this imposed war would be affected," Esmaeil Baqaei said. To q question, he said Pakistan's mediation efforts to end the war with the United States were continuing even after fighting resumed with Israel.

Iran, Israel launch air attacks on each other Iran and Israel launched air attacks on each other, rattling a fragile April 8 truce as the war entered its 100th day, with the United States struggling to conclude a deal with Tehran to end the conflict. Israel said Monday it had struck targets across Iran, defying US President Donald Trump's call to refrain from retaliating against Tehran's barrage of missiles.

Explosions were heard in three cities including Tehran, according to Iranian state TV, as the Israeli military said it struck targets in western and central Iran. The Israeli barrage was tit-for-tat action against Iran's assault on Sunday of 11 missiles, all of which were intercepted, with no casualties. Trump had sought to rein in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as Israel accused Tehran of making a"grave mistake".

"I am going to call Bibi right now and tell him not to retaliate," Trump was quoted as saying by Axios journalist Barak Ravid in a phone interview, using Netanyahu's nickname. Ravid later posted that a US official said Trump spoke with Netanyahu, although the White House and Trump have yet to comment. British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper joined the pleas for restraint.

"The resumption of conflict between Iran and Israel is in no one's interest," she wrote on X, calling for diplomacy. Iranian media has released video showing missiles being launched towards Israel, while videos captured incoming missiles making impact in northern Israel. Iran says it’s a response to Israel attacking Beirut in violation of a US-brokered ceasefire in Lebanon.

AFP journalists heard at least eight explosions over Jerusalem on Monday as Israel said it was intercepting a new wave of Iranian missiles. The Israeli army wrote on Telegram it had"identified missiles launched from Iran" and was working to intercept the threat. An AFP journalist in Jerusalem witnessed at least one interception as residents hurried to shelters in the city





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