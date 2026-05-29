Iran Prepares Long-Term Plan to Manage Strait of Hormuz Amid Tensions with US

Iran has stated that it has no intention of handing over its enriched uranium to a third country, while senior officials have confirmed that Tehran is preparing a long-term plan to manage the Strait of Hormuz. The strategic waterway is a key route for global energy shipments and remains central to tensions between Iran and the United States. Iran views control and management of the strait as part of its broader national security strategy.

Iran has said it has no intention of handing over its enriched uranium to a third country, while senior officials also confirmed that Tehran is preparing a long-term plan to manage the Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions with the United States .

Ebrahim Azizi, head of the National Security Committee of the Iranian parliament, told Russian media that Iran does not plan to hand over its enriched uranium to any third country. His statement comes as Iran faces renewed international pressure over its nuclear program and possible negotiations with Washington. Tehran questions US role in negotiations. Azizi also criticized Washington’s conduct in past negotiations.

According to him, it will be difficult to reach any agreement if the US does not change its attitude. The Iranian lawmaker said Tehran is working on a long-term plan to manage the Strait of Hormuz. The strategic waterway is a key route for global energy shipments and remains central to tensions between Iran and the United States. Azizi’s remarks indicate that Iran views control and management of the strait as part of its broader national security strategy.

Ali Bagheri, deputy head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, also spoke to Russian media and said Iran would not tolerate attacks on its sovereignty. He accused the United States of using its bases in the Middle East to carry out an assassination attempt on Iranian leadership. Bagheri said Iran must now prevent threats to its national security through the Strait of Hormuz.

Bagheri said the Strait of Hormuz must not be allowed to become a threat to Iran’s national security. His comments suggest Tehran is linking maritime security in the Gulf with its wider response to US military activity in the region. Together, the remarks from Azizi and Bagheri show that Iran is hardening its stance on both its nuclear assets and the future security framework around the Strait of Hormuz





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Iran Enriched Uranium Strait Of Hormuz Rising Tensions United States Negotiations National Security Future Security Framework Maritime Security

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