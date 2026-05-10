Iran Responds to Pakistan's Mediation in US-Iran Talks, Negotiations to Resume in Islamabad

The US and Iran have resumed negotiations, with Pakistan playing a mediating role. The talks aim to address the nuclear standoff between the two countries and involve discussions on nuclear programs, uranium enrichment, and economic sanctions. The negotiations are expected to last for nearly a month, with a focus on easing tensions, ensuring security in the region, and addressing the issue of maritime routes.

شادی کے 12 سال بعد جوڑے کے ہاں بیک وقت 5 بچوں کی پیدائشچکن لیگ پیس نہ ملنے پر شادی کی تقریب خونی تصادم میں تبدیل سرکاری میڈیا کے مطابق جنگ کےخاتمے کےلیے ایران کا جواب پاکستان کو ارسال کر دیا ہے امریکا اور ایران کے درمیان پاکستان ثالث کا کردار ادا کر رہا ہے۔ پاکستانی کی ثالثی میں امریکا ایران مذاکرات میں اہم پیش رفت ہوئی ہے، مذاکرات اگلے ہفتے ہونے کا امکان ہے۔وال اسٹریٹ جرنل نے ایک رپورٹ میں بتایا ہے کہ امریکا ایران مذاکرات اسلام آباد میں اگلے ہفتے دوبارہ شروع ہو سکتے ہیں، واشنگٹن اور تہران کے درمیان اس سلسلے میں بیک ڈور ڈپلومیسی جاری ہے۔ رپورٹ میں بتایا گیا کہ تقریباً ایک ماہ تک باضابطہ مذاکرات جاری رکھنے کی تجویز سامنے آئی ہے، جس میں جوہری پروگرام، یورینیم افزودگی، اقتصادی پابندیوں پر تفصیلی بات چیت متوقع ہے، پابندیوں پر نرمی، خطے میں سیکیورٹی صورت حال پر تفصیلی بات چیت متوقع ہے۔ آبنائے ہرمز کشیدگی، بحری راستوں کی سیکیورٹی بھی مذاکرات کا اہم ایجنڈا ہو سکتی ہے، ایران افزودہ یورینیم، جوہری سرگرمیوں پر بعض شرائط کے ساتھ لچک دکھانے پر غور کر رہا ہے، امریکی حکام چاہتے ہیں کہ ایران یورینیم افزودگی محدود کرے، جب کہ تہران پابندیوں میں واضح نرمی اور معاشی ریلیف کا مطالبہ کر رہا ہے۔’’جسم مفلوج ہے تو کیا‘‘ فیضان اللہ قلم منہ میں پکڑ کر بورڈ کا امتحان دیا اور شاندار کامیابی پائیرونالڈو اور میسی کے لاکھوں فالوورز ایک ہی رات میں کہاں غائب ہو گئے.

شادی کے 12 سال بعد جوڑے کے ہاں بیک وقت 5 بچوں کی پیدائشچکن لیگ پیس نہ ملنے پر شادی کی تقریب خونی تصادم میں تبدیل سرکاری میڈیا کے مطابق جنگ کےخاتمے کےلیے ایران کا جواب پاکستان کو ارسال کر دیا ہے امریکا اور ایران کے درمیان پاکستان ثالث کا کردار ادا کر رہا ہے۔ پاکستانی کی ثالثی میں امریکا ایران مذاکرات میں اہم پیش رفت ہوئی ہے، مذاکرات اگلے ہفتے ہونے کا امکان ہے۔وال اسٹریٹ جرنل نے ایک رپورٹ میں بتایا ہے کہ امریکا ایران مذاکرات اسلام آباد میں اگلے ہفتے دوبارہ شروع ہو سکتے ہیں، واشنگٹن اور تہران کے درمیان اس سلسلے میں بیک ڈور ڈپلومیسی جاری ہے۔ رپورٹ میں بتایا گیا کہ تقریباً ایک ماہ تک باضابطہ مذاکرات جاری رکھنے کی تجویز سامنے آئی ہے، جس میں جوہری پروگرام، یورینیم افزودگی، اقتصادی پابندیوں پر تفصیلی بات چیت متوقع ہے، پابندیوں پر نرمی، خطے میں سیکیورٹی صورت حال پر تفصیلی بات چیت متوقع ہے۔ آبنائے ہرمز کشیدگی، بحری راستوں کی سیکیورٹی بھی مذاکرات کا اہم ایجنڈا ہو سکتی ہے، ایران افزودہ یورینیم، جوہری سرگرمیوں پر بعض شرائط کے ساتھ لچک دکھانے پر غور کر رہا ہے، امریکی حکام چاہتے ہیں کہ ایران یورینیم افزودگی محدود کرے، جب کہ تہران پابندیوں میں واضح نرمی اور معاشی ریلیف کا مطالبہ کر رہا ہے۔’’جسم مفلوج ہے تو کیا‘‘ فیضان اللہ قلم منہ میں پکڑ کر بورڈ کا امتحان دیا اور شاندار کامیابی پائیرونالڈو اور میسی کے لاکھوں فالوورز ایک ہی رات میں کہاں غائب ہو گئے





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Iran US-Iran Talks Pakistan Mediation Nuclear Standoff Nuclear Programs Uranium Enrichment Economic Sanctions Tensions Security In The Region Maritime Routes

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