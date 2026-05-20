Iran War Likely to End Soon, Tideline Price Reduction Observed in Global Market

The article discusses a decrease in oil prices observed in the global market following the announcement of the possibility of a quick end of the conflict between the United States and Iran.

امریکی صدر ٹرمپ کی جانب سے ایران جنگ جلد ختم ہونے کے امکان کے بعد عالمی منڈی میں تیل کی قیمتوں میں کمی دیکھی گئی۔ برینٹ کروڈ آئل کی قیمت میں 88 سینٹ کمی ہوئی جس کے بعد یہ 110.40 ڈالر فی بیرل پر آ گیا جبکہ امریکی ویسٹ ٹیکساس انٹرمیڈیٹ خام تیل 67 سینٹ سستا ہو کر 103.

48 ڈالر فی بیرل تک پہنچا۔ صدر ٹرمپ نے ایک بار پھر کہا ہے کہ ایران کے ساتھ جاری جنگ بہت جلد ختم ہو سکتی ہے جس کے بعد مارکیٹ میں ممکنہ معاہدے کی امید پیدا ہوئی۔ اگر معاہدہ ہو بھی جاتا ہے تب بھی تیل کی سپلائی فوری طور پر جنگ سے پہلے کی سطح پر واپس نہیں آئے گی، اس لیے قیمتوں میں دوبارہ اضافے کا امکان ہے





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Iran War Tideline Price Reduction Potential Quick End Of The Conflict Triumph Of Diplomacy Determination To Regain The Situation Before T

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