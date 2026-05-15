Iran and UAE Clash in Tehran's War with US and Israel

Iran and the UAE are on opposing sides in Tehran's war with the US and Israel, during which Iran has targeted the UAE morethan any other Gulf country. Despite the deadlock on West Asia, the BRICS bloc managed to reach consensus on nearly 60 other agenda items.

Iran and the UAE are on opposing sides in Tehran's war with the US and Israel, during which Iran has targeted the UAE morethan any other Gulf country.

Despite the deadlock on West Asia, the BRICS bloc managed to reach consensus on nearly 60 other agenda items. On Thursday, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi urged BRICS nations to condemn what he called violations of international law by the United States and Israel. He accused US ally the United Arab Emirates of direct involvement in military operations against Iran





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Iran UAE Tehran's War With The US And Israel Targeted The UAE Gulf Country US Ally The United Arab Emirates Direct Involvement In Military Operations Agai International Law United States Israel BRICS Consensus Agenda Items Energy Cooperation Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) Trade Climate Action Financial Inclusion Reforms Of Global Governance Institutions

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