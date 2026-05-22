Iran's foreign minister met with Pakistan's interior minister to discuss proposals for ending the U.S.-Israeli war. The meeting took place amid discussions over Iran's uranium stockpile and its control over the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran and Pakistan held talks to end the U.S.-Israeli war. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reported some 'good signs' in the negotiations, but warned it could not be achieved if Iran enforced a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz.

A meeting between Iran's foreign minister and Pakistan's interior minister took place in Tehran to discuss proposals to end the U.S.-Israeli war. Two nations were at odds over Iran's uranium stockpile and its control on the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. dollar faced its highest level in six weeks amid the uncertainty over the peace talks. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei had issued a directive that the uranium should not be sent abroad





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Iran Pakistan U.S.-Israeli War Iran's Foreign Minister Pakistan's Interior Minister Tehran Satisfactory Progress In Negotiations Iran's Uranium Stockpile Strait Of Hormuz U.S. Dollar Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khame

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