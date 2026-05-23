Iran and Pakistan discuss diplomatic efforts and regional dialogue

Iran’s state news agency reported on diplomatic efforts between Iran and Pakistan to prevent further escalation and strengthen peace, stability, and security in the Middle East. The visit of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir is part of Pakistan’s continuing diplomatic and mediation efforts aimed at promoting regional peace. The wider regional conflict escalated after strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran on February 28, which targeted senior leadership and civilian infrastructure. The scheduled meeting reflects Pakistan’s broader engagement in encouraging regional dialogue, particularly through diplomatic channels.

Iran ’s state news agency IRNA reported that both sides held detailed discussions on diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing further escalation and strengthening peace , stability , and security across the Middle East.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s visit to Tehran is part of Pakistan’s continuing diplomatic and mediation efforts aimed at promoting regional peace and constructive engagement. The wider regional conflict escalated after strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran on February 28. The scheduled meeting between Field Marshal Asim Munir and senior Iranian officials reflects Pakistan’s broader engagement in encouraging regional dialogue, particularly through diplomatic communication channels involving Iran and other parties





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