Iran's Conditions for Peace Deal with US

Iran has made a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah a condition for any peace deal with Washington to resolve the regional war. Iran has reaffirmed support for its Lebanese ally Hezbollah and demanded Israel withdraw from southern Lebanon, underscoring complications facing an interim deal to end the broader conflict between the US and Iran.

Iran has made a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah a condition for any peace deal with Washington to resolve the regional war . Iran has reaffirmed support for its Lebanese ally Hezbollah and demanded Israel withdraw from southern Lebanon, underscoring complications facing an interim deal to end the broader conflict between the US and Iran .

The latest round of fighting between Hezbollah and Israel erupted at the start of March, two days after the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran. Hezbollah said its actions were in support of Tehran. The comments came after Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem rejected a US-brokered pact between Israel and the Lebanese government to halt the fighting in Lebanon. The deal did not provide for an Israeli withdrawal and Hezbollah had not been party to the negotiations.

Israel has kept up strikes in southern Lebanon, and has said its forces would not withdraw or halt operations in the country. In Washington, President Donald Trump told reporters he believed progress was being made in Lebanon and the country deserved to have peace. The US and Iran have been engaged in largely indirect negotiations to secure an interim deal to halt the war that would leave issues including Iran's nuclear programme to further negotiations.

As part of any agreement, Tehran wants access to billions of dollars in oil revenue, waivers on sanctions on crude exports, a lifting of a US blockade on its ports and leverage over the strait. The UN World Food Programme warned on Friday that it was pushing millions of people closer to hunger due to rising fuel and transport costs.

The US and Iran have been engaged in largely indirect negotiations to secure an interim deal to halt the war that would leave issues including Iran's nuclear programme to further negotiations. As part of any agreement, Tehran wants access to billions of dollars in oil revenue, waivers on sanctions on crude exports, a lifting of a US blockade on its ports and leverage over the strait





DunyaNews / 🏆 1. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Hezbollah Israel Peace Deal Regional War Strait Of Hormuz Naim Qassem Abbas Araqchi Mohsen Rezaei Hamid-Reza Haji Babaei Trump ICE Border Patrol CJP Afridi

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

KP Governor reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to peace, highlights Iran’s roleAbb Takk News

Read more »

Oil falls as Lebanon and Israel agree to implement ceasefireOil prices eased as the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire raised hopes for broader regional peace, though supply concerns and falling U.S. crude inventories continued to support the market

Read more »

Pakistan calls India's Chenab water diversion a violation of international lawsForeign Office urges India to avoid unilateral steps affecting Kashmir status: Says Pakistan continues diplomatic role for regional peace: US leadership

Read more »

Trump says Iran nuclear deal could come this weekendTrump says Iran talks are progressing well and a nuclear deal could be reached soon as negotiations continue.

Read more »

Trump says Iran deal not needed to get uraniumTrump says the US can obtain Iran’s uranium without a deal and hints at a possible meeting with Iran’s Supreme Leader.

Read more »

Pakistan to continue Iran-US mediation efforts: FO tells NAPakistan vows to continue mediation efforts to prevent wider Iran-US conflict and protect regional peace and stability.

Read more »