Iran's Parliament Speaker Warns of Escalation if Commitments Not Upheld, Emphasizes Diplomacy as Preferred Approach

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has expressed Iran's preference for diplomacy in resolving disputes while also warning of retaliation if other parties violate their commitments. The message reflects Iran's dual approach of maintaining diplomatic engagement while signaling readiness for escalation if required.

Iran 's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said that Iran prefers diplomacy in resolving disputes but warned that it is fully prepared to respond if other parties violate their commitments.

In a message posted on his official X account in English, Ghalibaf paired a diplomatic tone with a strong warning of retaliation. Ghalibaf said Iran continues to prioritize dialogue and diplomatic engagement in dealing with international issues. He emphasized that diplomacy remains Tehran's preferred approach for resolving tensions and managing relations with other countries.

However, the Iranian speaker also issued a firm warning, stating that Iran would respond if agreements are not respected.

'We prefer the language of diplomacy, but we speak other languages far more fluently,' Ghalibaf wrote on X. He further added that if the other side breaks its commitments, Iran would respond accordingly using 'the language that we know best. ' The statement was widely interpreted as a warning that consequences would follow if commitments are not upheld. The message reflects Iran's dual approach of maintaining diplomatic engagement while simultaneously signaling readiness for escalation if required.

It comes amid heightened regional tensions and ongoing political and security developments involving Iran and other global actors





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