Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Says Regional Governments Not in Position to Demand Reparations for War-Related Damages

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Sunday that regional governments were not in a position to demand reparations for war-related damages, responding to reports that the US could use Iranian assets to compensate Gulf allies. Gharibabadi added that Iran's assets were neither war spoils for Washington nor a payment fund for its allies.

Iran 's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Sunday that regional governments were not in a position to demand reparations for war-related damages , responding to reports that the US could use Iran ian assets to compensate Gulf allies.

Gharibabadi added that Iran's assets were neither war spoils for Washington nor a payment fund for its allies. Reuters reported on Saturday that the United States would make Iranian assets available to Gulf allies to support rebuilding and repairs for future damage caused by Iran. The Middle East conflict could saddle the region with as much as US$58 billion in repair costs for energy-linked infrastructure alone, according to a report by research firm Rystad Energy in April.

Gharibabadi said any seizure, transfer or allocation of Iranian assets without the consent of the Iranian government would constitute a new internationally wrongful act, giving rise to US responsibility at a time when Washington claims to be seeking negotiation and understanding with Tehran. Iran has been asking for a portion of its seized funds to be released by the US under a framework that the two countries are negotiating to end the Iran war.

Tehran's demands to end the war include the release of billions of dollars in frozen assets, as well as the lifting of US and international sanctions and recognition of its sway over the Strait of Hormuz





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Iran Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi Regional Governments Reparations War-Related Damages US Scott Bessent Treasury Secretary Iranian Assets Gulf Allies Middle East Conflict Repair Costs Energy-Linked Infrastructure Framework Negotiation Understanding Tehran Washington Iran War Billions Of Dollars Frozen Assets Lifting Of US And International Sanctions Recognition Of Its Sway Over The Strait Of Hor

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