Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson: No Final Conclusion on American Proposals, No Response Sent to Washington

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei stated that Tehran is still reviewing the proposals put forward by the United States and no final conclusion has yet been reached on the American proposals. He also mentioned that no response has so far been sent to Washington.

Baghaei stated that no final conclusion has yet been reached on the American proposals and that no response has so far been sent to Washington TEHRAN - Iran ’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said that Tehran is still reviewing the proposals put forward by the United States .

Baghaei stated that no final conclusion has yet been reached on the American proposals and that no response has so far been sent to Washington. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that if the United States abandons unfair conditions, threatening behavior, and provocative actions, Iran would be ready to pursue diplomacy and negotiations.

At the same time, US officials and sources close to the White House claimed that a one-page memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been prepared to formalize the end of hostilities between the United States and Iran and to establish a new framework for nuclear negotiations. In addition, US President Donald Trump said that a peace agreement with Iran could be finalized within a week.

He warned that if Iran does not quickly reach an agreement regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the United States could launch further strikes. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt welcomes second chil





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Iran United States Negotiations Proposals End Of Hostilities Nuclear Negotiations Strait Of Hormuz Donald Trump Karoline Leavitt

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